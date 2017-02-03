Duterte warns US on arms depots

DUBAI — President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, January 29, warned the United States military against building a depot, saying that the Visiting Forces Agreement prohibits the construction of permanent facilities in the country.

Duterte issued the warning in a press conference as he noted that firearms are being unloaded in Palawan, Cagayan de Oro, and Pampanga by the US.

“I’m serving notice to the Armed Forces of the United States: ‘Do not do it. I will not allow it,'” he said.

“First of all, merong provision sa VFA, that there shall be no permanent facilities. A depot, by any other name, is a depot. (It) is a permanent structure to house arms,” the President added.

By: Jamie Elona