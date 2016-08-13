Duterte supporters in UAE form humanitarian group

DUBAI – With the aim to help distressed Filipinos working in the United Arab Emirates, DDS PDP Laban UAE Chapter was formally inaugurated on Friday, August 5, at the Majestic Hotel in Bur Dubail, wherein new set of officers were also hailed.

With more than 300 active members, the group was founded by Noor Guiapal whose heart is to help those people in need, as well as to show support to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Following his [Duterte] advocacy of change, clean and good governance, we, the DDS humanitarian group was inspired to do and follow his good deeds,” she said, noting that in the following days their organization will be registered in the Philippine Embassy, Red Crescent and the UAE government.

According to her, the bond among her group became intense and pro-active in terms of charitable works.

The group, in which some members are freelancers, nurses, house maids, and executives, was organized before the presidential election this year.

Guiapal, who is currently working as managing director, said that change in the Philippines is now obvious already, and people abroad should also change too by helping fellow Filipinos in need.

“I observe nag-effort talaga sila tumulong, may isang tao kaming tinulungan, nag fundraising kami. . . Walang tulugan. So yun sabi ko this is good,” she said.

In addition, the group has already helped seven distressed Filipinos by sending them back to the Philippines after they faced bad experiences in the UAE. Months ago, the group has also fundraised to help some children in the hospitals.

“I just love helping people. I have a lot of bad experiences. I am thankful to God kasi naka-recover ako kasi maraming tumulong sa akin,” she added when asked why she keeps on helping Filipinos in need in the emirates.

For his part, elected president Ramoncito Flores shared that he wants to spread their advocacy to aid more Filipinos.

The 45-year-old also said that they are planning to organize a sports fest in the following months wherein the proceeds will be automatically donated to the distressed people.

Working as a Workshop Supervisor in Singh Diesel Company, Flores said that everyone can be a part of the group if they wish to regardless of race, faith or religion.

Meanwhile, completing the set of officers were Ferdinand Jasmen (vice president), Leinmar Butlig (secretary), Juvelyn Navarro (treasurer), Emily Cunanan (auditor) and Sahron Tamano (pro).