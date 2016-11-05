Duterte says talk with God just a ‘joke’

DUBAI—President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, November 5, laughed at all those who believed his recent statement about talking to God, where he supposedly promised Him that he will stop cursing.

In a speech before officers and members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Greater Manila Chapter, Duterte said his story about that conversation was just a “joke”.

“Alam mo, ang mga buang naniwala din,” he said, and then laughed with the audience.

“Hindi naman ako bar topnotcher pero hindi naman ako ganon ka gago,” the President added.

According to him, it has been his thing in Davao to make jokes just about anything.

On a flight home from an official trip to Japan last month, Duterte said that God made him promise to stop cursing, or else, his plane would go down.

“I was looking at the skies as I was coming over here. And I… everybody was asleep snoring. A voice said that you know ‘If you don’t stop . . . ‘I will bring this plane down now.’ And I said, who is this? Of course, it’s God. Oh, OK. So, I promised God not to express slang, cuss words,” he was previously quoted as saying in a gmanetwork.com report.

“You guys hear me right always because a promise to God is a promise to the Filipino people,” he added.

Ever before the campaign period, Duterte has been known not just for his tough policies against criminality and illegal drugs, but also for being a tough-talker.

He has earlier promised to stop cursing if he gets elected as president, but, nonetheless, continued to do so in many of his speeches. United States President Barack Obama has been one of those who has received a curse from Duterte.