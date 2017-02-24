Duterte meets with leftist secretaries

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte and Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza met with leftist Cabinet members Monday evening to discuss the possibility of resuming the stalled peace talks with the communist led National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

This was reported by www.gmanetwork.com which added the President and Dureza met with National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) lead convenor Liza Maza, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, and Department Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano in Malacañang on Monday.

“The President reiterated his desire and passion of bringing about just, lasting, and inclusive peace in the land,” Dureza said.

By: Sam Bautista