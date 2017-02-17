Duterte, labor discuss contractualization end of February

MANILA – Still seeking to find a solution to one of his campaign promises, President Rodrigo Duterte will talk with representatives of the labor sector to discuss contractualization at the latter part of the month.

This was divulged by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Monday according to a www.pna.gov.ph report.

“The President will dialogue with labor groups on February 27. The main agenda, of course, is contractualization,” he said in a statement carried in the report.

Bello hoped that those concerned will find all possible means to find a win-win solution to the nagging problem of contractualization in Philippine business. He also expressed his optimism that the meeting between the President and labor representatives will result to the shaping of a compromise which will satisfy both labor and the business sectors.

So far, 35,855 contractual workers have already been regularized by their employers as of the end of January. Thirty one thousand, seven hundred and fifty six were made regular workers after DOLE Regional Offices undertook talks with 7,433 contractors.

By: Sam Bautista