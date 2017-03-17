Duterte clears Robredo from destabilization plots

Vice President Leni Robredo and President Robredo Duterte (AP Photo)MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has cleared Vice President Leni Robredo from any destabilization plot against the administration.

This was emphasized Monday, March 13, by Duterte during a press conference at Malacanang where he also implicated mining firms to be funding efforts to undermine his administration by making him “unpopular”.

“Kayong mga mining (You miners), I know you are funding the opposite side. I know that some of you are funding the other side to destabilize [my administration]. If the police and the military will allow it, that’s their problem,” Duterte said in a www.inquirer.net report March 14.

“Pero hindi ko sinasabi na kasama si Leni ha (I’m not saying Leni is among them). I don’t want to drag her name [into this],” the President added.

The President’s latest pronouncements runs counter to what Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said, denying there are ‘destabilization’ plots against the President. Lorenzana was quoted as saying that criticisms of the administration do not equate to destabilization.

Meanwhile, the President’s statement about Robredo may have warmed relations between the two highest elected officials of the country.

In Sunday’s, March 12, Philippine Military Academy graduation ceremonies, the two once again shared the stage after months of giving each other the cold shoulder. Robredo was forced to resign from her cabinet post as head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council when the President asked another cabinet secretary to text Robredo not to bother joining cabinet meetings.

Since her resignation, Robredo has been vocal with her criticisms against the policies being taken by the administration. Robredo is the chairman of the Liberal Party.

The President, earlier, denied any hand in the so-called NagaLeaks circulating in social media sites linking the Vice President and her husband, the late DILG secretary Jesse, to illegal gambling and drugs in their hometown.

By Sam Bautista