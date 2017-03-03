Duterte challenges KORs to push for federalism

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte dared the Knights of Rizal (KOR) to take the lead in espousing federalism for the country saying even Dr. Jose Rizal was for this system of government for the Philippines.

Speaking before members of the KOR on its 21st International Assembly and Conference at Davao city last February 23 and on the occasion of the conferment of the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal to him, Duterte said that Dr. Rizal had hopes that the Philippines would adopt a federal form of government should the country successfully break Spanish rule.

“Doctor Jose Rizal saw the merits and the advantages of a federal system of government. No wonder he predicted that the Philippines would probably adopt a federal republic, once liberated,” the President told the assembly.

“For now, we do not need to discuss what [the] advantages [of the federal government] are, that will follow later. Frankly, I hope to see the Knights of Rizal in the forefront of the campaign, to shift for the federal type of government,” he added.

Duterte has proposed to Congress to initiate the change in the system of government during his first State of the Nation Address in July.

“Doctor Jose Rizal is as relevant to us now, as he was to this nation during his lifetime. His words echo and re-echo through years but sad to say, it seems that we have not profited enough from their wisdom. We need to re-examine our conscious along the lines of Dr. Jose Rizal. Rizal’s thoughts, aspirations and vision. And then decide whether [we need to] strengthen the bond that unites us as a people and nation; or tear this country apart,” Duterte stressed.

On the same occasion, Duterte was conferred the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal, the highest degree the organization can grant to any person.

“Your conferment upon me today, of the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal, is truly humbling. I must confess however that I suffer a sense of inadequacy, knowing that I stand before an assemblage of men who are so fused with patriotic fervor, deeply imbued with Dr. Jose Rizal’s ideals and visions and dedicated to the diffusion of his writings and teachings,” the President said after being honored with the title.

On hand to bestow the award were former Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Puno Sr., Supreme Commander of the KOR, as well as members of the Supreme Council and other members.

By: Sam Bautista