Duterte to blame for airport mess?

President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to stop the payment of overtime pay for Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees last December may be the cause of the long lines of travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said in a www.inquirer.net report, April 3.

He added that the situation could get worse as the days pass as more and more BI employees are either filing for leaves or resigning.

So far 32 immigration officers left their posts after the President stopped the Bureau from using funds collected from the airport express lanes to pay for the overtime of employees. Another 50 plus informed the BI of their intentions to go on their six month terminal leave as they search for better options outside of the Bureau, Aguirre added.

Still another 3,000 immigration officers are on leave since February 17.

“We are really losing our [immigration] personnel. Maybe the President could consider [recalling] his order,” Aguirre said in the report..

“Many of them have stopped going to work or have gone on leave because their overtime will not be paid anyway,” he said. “The economy will be affected by this. Hopefully we could find a temporary remedy to this situation,” he added.

Even Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade expressed concern over the shortage in the BI staff, adding this might cause a security risk in our airports. Aguirre also said that he talked with secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr. to seek a “palliative measure” to keep the matter from becoming worse.

“Our national security will be in danger because nobody is guarding the exit and entry [points] in our ports,” he said.

Aguirre pointed out that most immigration officers receive only PhP14,000 a month and the overtime pay they receive goes a long way into extending their monthly budgets. Before Duterte’s order, Aguirre added, immigration lane employees were getting as much as PhP48,000 a month as take home pay.

He said the Department of Budget and Management allocated Php200 million for the extra work these employees are forced to take but the fund would only allow for a maximum of PhP5,000 additional pay for the immigration officers.

Aguirre added that the express lanes make as much as PhP3 billion a year. The BI’s port operations division chief Red Marinas confirmed that monetary matters were behind the mass resignation and leaves of immigration officiers.

“We’ve been using the fund for the past 20 years. It’s only now that we have experienced this problem. The distribution was disallowed and the fund had to be surrendered to the Department of Budget and Management,” Mariñas added in the report.

Marinas said, “Our request is to suspend the implementation until such time that the immigration bill is approved.” The proposed Immigration Act would solve this pay problems because it would upscale the salaries and wages of BI employees.

By: Sam Bautista