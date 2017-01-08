Dusk Tours ousts Jehad in PEBA’s KWBL Quarterfinals

DUBAI – Dusk Tours ousted Jehad in their quarterfinal match last Friday, December 30 with a 5-point victory, 62-57 in the ongoing PEBA’s KWBL All-Stars league held at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

At the beginning of the match, both teams executed their plays valuing each and every possession to make a score, but Dusk Tours ended the first quarter with a 5-point lead as its key players, Aries Bautista and John Margallo contributed points from the three-point territory, 22-17.

Jehad made a 14-8 run to make it a 1-point lead, 31-30 after the second quarter. Jehad’s Wang Alvarez and Paul Buenafe worked to put their team back in the competition.

In the third salvo, foul troubles of Jehad allowed the Dusk Tours to reclaim the lead, 44-37. Dusk Tour’s Joan Santos made his baskets as teammate Norman Pineda work on the defensive end to deny whatever possession Jehad had.

Dusk Tours continued its intensive attacks in the last quarter by making fast breaks and easy lay-ups over the anemic defense of Jehad and formally grabbed the ticket to the semis ending the game at 62-57.

By: Edmir Capuno