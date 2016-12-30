Dusk Tours 74ers bows down to Queen Grace, 61-58

DUBAI – Queen Grace scored another win as they beat Dusk Tours 74ers with 3-point victory, 61-58, in the ongoing PEBA’s Kabayan Weekly Basketball League Season 5 held last Friday, December 9 at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall.

The first quarter was a showdown of easy baskets for both teams as they scored in almost every possession, setting the game into a close fight. Queen Grace’s Vengie Vergara garnered 9 points through his sharp shooting in the three-point territory, leading his team to a 4-point advantage, 15-11 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Dusk Tours 74ers’ coach Albert Cortez adjusted their play to a man-to-man defense to check the attacks of Queen Grace but still Queen Grace continued to dominate the game. Queen Grace’s Leo Roncal’s teardrops and three-pointers from Remy Alfaro gave them a 9-point lead to end the second period, 34-25.

Alarmed by the first half results, Dusk Tours 74ers’ Mark De Real together with Marlon Bernal’s outside shooting tried to put up a challenge in the third quarter but still their efforts went for naught as Queen Grace maintained their 9-point lead, 48-39 at the end of the third.

In the final quarter, Dusk Tours 74ers’ Victor Medina finally found his range hitting consecutive long shots and his quickness by penetrating the baseline but was too late to save his team and ended up bowing to Queen Grace, 61-58 at the buzzer.

Article By: Edmir Capuno