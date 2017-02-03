Dumlao still in PNP custody

DUBAI — Superintendent Rafael Dumlao, who has been tagged in the abduction and killing of South Korean Jee Ick Joo, has been placed under police custody since Sunday, January 29.

This was reported by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa to President Rodrigo Duterte as the latter was holding a late-night press conference in Malacanang.

Before that development, Duterte announced that he is giving Dumlao 24-hours to surrender to authorities. After that period, a P5 million bounty would be offered for his capture — dead or alive.

Dumlao has been placed under restrictive custody, but left Camp Crame late Friday despite being denied the permission to leave the camp.

By: Jamie Elona