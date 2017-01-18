Duke Henry

Travel, portrait photographer expresses love for children

Dabaweño Henry Rabara Doctolero, Jr. has worked overseas for the last ten years. Affectionately addressed as duke Henry, he holds the distinction as the first Filipino to organize a photo exhibition at Kaohsiung Museum of Labor in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

From Taiwan to Dubai

Henry was born in Glan, Sarangani but raised in Davao City since he was five months.

“I was an agriculturist back home. I dreamed of becoming a botanist. But times changed. Later, my family supported me when I quit my job as a quality control staff member in a big fresh produce company in our country.”

He decided to seek greener pastures. “I worked as a technician in an LCD/LED company (factory worker) in Taiwan for almost eight years. It was there that I did my first photo exhibition.”

Then, he transferred to the United Arab Emirates. “The first plan was to work in Abu Dhabi but I think Dubai is more fun. It’s like an open city for everyone. It was only here where I was given the chance to work as a photographer and because of the many opportunities, my life completely changed for the better.”

He has been in Dubai for more than two years. “I worked as photographer in a fashion boutique here in Dubai. It’s just like any ordinary day job I guess. I do model and product shoots and edits them as well. Working in a studio is way different as what I’m doing with my travels. There are new trends in fashion, from dresses to products. You should have at least some knowledge of these. Maintaining the quality of the photos must also be a top priority.”

Sharing the passion

A self-taught photographer, Henry looks back to his humble beginnings in the Philippines. “I was one of the photographers of the first-ever mass wedding inside the City Jail in Davao City. From pre-nuptial shots to wedding ceremony, it was challenging but a wonderful experience to me.”

His subjects vary but he loves taking photos of children because they “have big part in my heart.” He added, “Most of my photos are portraits of children and I want also to share my passion in photography which God has given me.”

To his compatriots in Middle East, this is his advice. “Be patient. Embrace what is around you. Just be thankful for what you are and what you have. As a travel and portrait photographer, I apply these to make a photograph. With these I can communicate to people.”

Long way to go

He looks forward to the future with enthusiasm and undying hope. Today, he works very hard to make sure that he will do it right. “I have an ongoing photography project which focuses about India. Though not sure of this, I’m the only Filipino who is doing this kind of project. It’s about what you can see in India – the faces, culture and tradition. India is one of my dream places when I started photography. I travelled to India four times now and I want to go back again and again.”

Having been employed for a decade, he feels lucky for what he does for a living. “Photography is my passion. I think this is my life. I would always like to be known simply as duke henry,” he said emphasizing the alias be written in small letters.

Significant Achievements

• Presented my Varanasi Photos at Exposure International Photography Festival 2016, Sharjah, UAE

• Amateur Winner – Viewbug Black and White Masterpieces

• Better Photo All Time Winner

July 2016

• “People’s Choice” Winner “I Am The Image” Portraiture Competition by Nikon Middle East and Africa March 2016

• Winner National Geographic Hashtag Challenge “#endpoverty” and Photo Exhibition at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

November 2015

• Winner “Daily Life” National Geographic Assignment

• 2 Daily Dozen Your Shot National Geographic

• Various Photo Exhibition in Dubai sponsored by Nikon MEA, Huawei Arabia and Photowalk Dubai.

• Finalist Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktuom Internatinal Photography Award (HIPA) “Happiness Season” (2015-2016) General Category

• Finalist, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktuom Internatinal Photography Award (HIPA) “Creating the Future Season” (2013-2014)

Street Life Category

• Migrant Workers In Taiwan Exhibition (Dec. 2011 – April 2012)

By: Allen Mondejar