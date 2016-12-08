Dubai violators can now pay fines using iPhone’s Siri

DUBAI – With the use of iPhone’s Siri, violators can now pay their fines through Dubai Police’s latest smart move.

Just say “Siri, pay my traffic” and the smart assistant will do its job.

Aside from paying fines, one can also make suggestions to the Dubai Police without the need to log in to the application.

When it comes to payment, users only have to register on the mPay service, provided by Dubai Smart Government, in order to activate the payment feature when using credit cards.

In a khaleejtimes.com report, the General Director of Smart Services Department Brigadier Khaled Nasser Alrazooqi was quoted as saying that the Dubai Police is the very first government establishment to develop this kind of service in the region.

The service also enables customers to complete their transactions easily, without having to access the app or the police website.

Alrazooqi added that the authority is keen on being available and strengthen their presence across all smart platforms.

The feature will definitely satisfy customers, besides going hand-in-hand with Dubai’s smart government ideals, through transactions, applications, feedback, suggestions and complaints made entirely on smartphones.

“After the new update of iOs was released, our team, under the guidance of the General Director, started studying the integrating process with the app and then designed and developed this feature, following the most international programming standards and applying the best user experience,” Samer Al-Khawajah, the Dubai Police app project manager, said.