Dubai uses thousands of cameras to catch road offenders

DUBAI — More and more radars are being installed and used in Dubai as part of its continuous efforts to provide safer roads for motorists in the emirate.

According to a report by emirates247.com, Dubai Police is using 2,000 more street cameras that will help authorities hold road offenders accountable of their violations.

Citing an interview with Al Bayan, the report quoted Colonel Saif Muhair Al Mazroui as saying that the cameras, which are part of the “We Are All Police” initiative, would be able to monitor overspeeding, hard shoulder and red light jumpers, including other offenses which puts the safety of other motorists in jeopardy.

Saying that motorists are committing violations in the absence of police authorities and traffic control devices, Al Mazroui said the use of these cameras, which he said are non-flashing, is expected to instill to motorists the idea that all roads in the emirate is being monitored by authorities.

For evidences to support violation charges, the report said a special technical team have been tasked to study footages, and get screen shots of the specific violation.

Furthermore, the official said that they are looking into installing 12 more state-of-the-art cameras—four of which that can transmit live broadcast to the command center, and eight others that can also monitor road violations—that can take a 360-degree photo.

The images that will be taken by these cameras, he said, will be linked via an internal computer system with the police patrol that will enable authorities to determine if the car is required in an impending case, or is stolen, or wanted by banks.

“The smart patrol also functions as a regular radar, which can evaluate the vehicle speed if passing near them. If found violating the traffic laws with an excess to the required speed limit, the vehicle will be photographed and recorded with authorities as a violation,” he said, noting that a text message regarding the violation will be sent to the motorist in just five minutes.

During the first day of Ramadan last June 6, Dubai Police, the report said, noted that over 250 traffic incidents was recorded that day, and 2,419 calls were received in the control room the same day.