Dubai Police warns residents from unbelievable deals online

DUBAI – Dubai Police has warned its residents to be extra careful from unbelievable deals posted online. In a video posted on their official social media accounts, they stated: “Do not drift behind illusive deals.”

The video illustrated how two residents found an amazing deal online where they can get 50 percent off their traffic fines and travel tickets.

Dubai Police then mentioned that the people behind the bogus deal are users of stolen credit cards which will only get one into trouble.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/DubaiPoliceHQ/status/920215906965442560