Dubai Police release video on traffic violations

DUBAI – In an effort to inform residents in the country about the various traffic violations, Dubai Police released a video showing an example of how one can easily rack up hefty fines.

The one minute video showed a family of four in a vehicle – the father is the driver, the mother is seated in the front passenger seat with one of their children while the other is seated in the back.

In the first scene, the family failed to seat their child in a child car seat which is fined with AED 400 and an additional AED 400 for seating a child under 10 years old in the passenger front seat.

Aside from the children, all passengers may they be seated in the front passengers or in the passenger seat must also buckle up. Failure to do so will land you a fine of AED 400 and four black points for each passenger.

Being distracted while driving as demonstrated in the video can also land you four black points and a fine of AED 800. Sudden swerving is worth AED 1,000 and four black points.

Using one’s mobile phone while driving as shown in the video is also against the law. Doing so will land you a fine of AED 800 and four black points.

At the end of the video, the family of four racked up a total of AED 4,200 in fines and 20 black points.

“Is it worth it?” Dubai Police asked in the video.