Dubai Metro station closed July 31

DUBAI – Continuing to work towards the Route 2020 Project, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that one Dubai Metro station will be closed for some time for renovations.

The closure of the Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station is needed to continue the Dubai Metro extension of the Red Line towards the Dubai World Expo 2020 site.

There will be a partial closure of the Dubai Metro Red Line during Fridays and Saturdays for the next ten weeks which starts by the end of this month.

“The constructional changes require a partial closure of the rail track of the Metro Red Line between Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station and Ibn Battuta Station during weekends (Fridays & Saturdays only) over 10 weeks starting from 28 July up to 14 October 2017. An alternative operational plan would be in place as Metro riders would be offered free shuttle bus services between the two stations,” Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operation, RTA’s Rail Agency said.

Free shuttle buses will be deployed for metro commuters to use during the ten-week closure. Those who are heading towards the UAE Exchange Station need to hop off at the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) Station and ride the free shuttle bus to the Ibn Battuta Station. From there, they may continue their journey by hopping back on to the metro and head towards the UAE Exchange Station.

For those who are heading towards the Al Rashidiya Station, they need to get off at the Ibn Battuta Metro Station and take the free shuttle bus for JLT Station. From there, they can continue their journey by riding back on the metro line towards the Al Rashidiya Station.

“RTA had conducted intensive field studies, in collaboration with the contractor, to ensure that the alternative plan would be highly efficient in commuting riders between the two stations, given the intensive traffic movement over the weekends. According to the plan, the contractor would upgrade the automatic operation system and add switch points to enable trains to switch rail tracks and return at JLT and Ibn Battuta Metro Stations,” Al Mudharreb explained.

He added that the RTA is always keen in making sure that their public transit modes work seamlessly towards the public throughout the weekdays.

“It also seeks to ensure the smooth functionality of its electronic and smart services 24/7 and their full integration with the public transport network,” the director concluded.