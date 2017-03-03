Dubai Holidays faces Philippine Tailoring in PHBL Finals

Dubai – The 4th Season of the Pinoy Hoops Basketball League (PHBL) Class D 5’8”, Unrated Category formed by Commissioners Ton Alim and Ronnie Cacho will have their championship game on Friday, March 10 at the Dubai Modern Education School in Al Mizhar where Philippine Tailoring and Dubai Holidays will clash for supremacy.

Defending champions Philippine Tailoring team coach Robbie de Castro booked their finals spot after defeating Demigods in their semis action with the final score of 83-79 after the stellar efforts of their power forward Christian Nicolas who tallied 16 points.

Meanwhile, Dubai Holidays team took serious action in their semis and easily crushed their opponent Assassins team, 79-69, after a monstrous game by Rommel Alcasabas who scored 25 points.

“This will be an exciting matchup, the challenger Dubai Holidays is determined to win but the defending champion Philippine Tailoring will give them a great fight to win the Season 4 Champions Trophy,” said Commissioner Alim.