Dubai Garden Glow sparkles for the holiday season

DUBAI – To commemorate the holiday season, the Dubai Garden Glow officially lit its Christmas tree on Saturday, December 17.
Decorated with beautiful ornaments and colorful gifts, the tree sparkled delighting visitors who were present during the ceremony.
Adding another festive touch to the ceremony was The St. Mary’s Filipino Community Choir (SMFCC) singing Christmas carols. The group, according to Matilyn Bagunu from SMFCC, has been performing at various locations in Dubai such as the Irish Village and the seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, for over a decade during this time of the year.
Chanchal Samanta, Director of The Retailers Investments (TRI), said that they have decided to add the Christmas tree this year to help make visitors who come to the park with their families to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season.
He said the theme for Dubai Garden Glow this year is “Lost Horizon”. They have at least 15 sets or zones such as endangered animals, flora, and fauna in colorful lantern designs.
One side of the park is also dedicated to the lost creatures, Dinosaurs. Walking into Dinosaur Park is like taking a walk back in time.
“These things you see here are something that is out of this world or almost not there anymore. This is also another way of creating awareness to our visitors,”
– Marlon Santana
TRI’s Project Manager
The Filipino said that most of their sets were labor intensive and were done craftily. A team traveled to the Philippines, particularly in San Fernando, Pampanga where the giant lantern festival (or Ligligan Parul) is celebrated, to get a better idea of how to make better and robust lanterns.
Santana was proud to say that majority of the people who worked on the Dubai Garden Glow picturesque sceneries were Filipinos. He encouraged his kababayans in the Dubai to visit the park to reminisce and feel closer to home during this Christmas season.
Sharif Rahman, CEO of TRI, mentioned that he was happy to invite everyone including the Filipinos in the UAE to come and celebrate their Christmas at Dubai Garden Glow.
Having a huge number of Filipino employees in the company and Dubai being a multicultural city were one of the reasons the CEO decided to add a Christmas tree to complete this year’s Dubai Garden Glow.
The Dubai Garden Glow officially opened in November and will stay open until April next year. The park is open from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight on Saturdays to Wednesdays. Meanwhile, during Thursdays, Fridays, and the Public Holidays, the park is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. (the following day).
Entry tickets to the park, including entry to the Dinosaur Park, is AED 60 for everyone. However, children under the age of three years and people with a disability enter the park for free.
Article By: Jekah Carillo
