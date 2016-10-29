Dubai Forum for Government Best Practices kicks off

DUBAI – The Dubai Forum for Government Best Practices, which is considered as a leading interactive platform, hosting the elite administration experts at local, regional and international levels, kicked off on Tuesday, October 25 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The forum hosted selected government leaders in local institutions and friendly nations that have proven success and distinction in performing government works.

In the interactive session, speakers discussed a number of important topics in the development of government work and instilling a culture of excellence and innovation.

“[The forum] has become a benchmark for events designed to entrench a culture of excellence and promoting government work to the highest levels of performance,” Abdullah Al-Shaibani, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said.

He also said that in their keenness to provide the latest trends in every edition of the forum, they follow the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to activate the role of young people and their positive participation in the community.

Al-Shaibani also noted that the focus of the current edition of the forum comes in line with the strategy of foreseeing the future and Dubai Future Accelerators initiative launched by the Ruler of Dubai recently, through its role in converting the UAE and the emirate of Dubai into an international capital of foreseeing the future and making it happen.

Speakers who graced the event were Ahmad Al-Nuseirat, the General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program; Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; Frodie Morring, UN and UNDP resident representative; and Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Senior Manager of Excellence Initiatives at DGEP, among others.

“This forum enhances the youth’s standing as an essential and active element in the process of development and construction, since building a sustainable, outstanding future will only be achieved through cooperation among all components of the community of individuals, institutions, government bodies and private companies,” Al-Nuseirat said.

Alabbar, meanwhile, shared with the participants a glimpse of his promising beginnings as a new employee in administrative and government work, and ambitions that motivated him and how he overcame challenges.

Morring, on the other hand, spoke about “Youth in the Modern World.”

Farah Pandith also shared her rich experience as a universal lecturer and an employee of the George Bush and Barack Obama office. Jon Duschinsky, world lecturer in foreseeing the future at the Future Foreseeing Office, talked about “Virtual Jobs. Jobs of the Future.”