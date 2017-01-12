Architect Anthony Tario Austria recently received the Dakilang Bayani Award from Consul General Paul Raymund P. Cortes at the Philippine Consulate General Dubai.

Austria was judged winner in the Architecture Category but he was not able to attend the Awarding Ceremonies due to some circumstances. The recognition was initiated by the Filipino Club Dubai (Filipino Community in Dubai and Northern Emirates) under the auspices of PCG Dubai.

According to Enrico Cardoniga, Chairman of the Awards Committee, the awarding for the Dakilang Bayani Awards 2016 was held at the Dubai World Trade Center as one of the highlights of Bayanihan Festival which is annually celebrated in Dubai.

FilClub Dubai is headed by Dr. Marilyn “Wafa” Roscales-Kasimieh, Senior Advisor of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) of the Government of Dubai.

Aside from Austria, the other awardees include Emelda Ortiz Gutay, Alvin Pancito, Jovielyn Castor, Nora Manliquis, Engr. Jethroefel E. Ramboyong, Nina Marie Pureza Juan, Genesis Kelly Lontoc, Salvador Belosillo, Jr., Kristine P. Abante, Sugar T. Espadera, Dr. Niño M. Decenorio, Amy V. Magracia-Miranda, Benigno Lebig, Jr., Joel Nedamo, Christine Casero Nucasa, Rizzabelle C. Mendoza, Danilo Bartolome Aquino, Abdulla Pancho Aldea and Engr. Albert Suerte.

Idealist designer

He worked as an architect in Al Wabran Consulting Engineering Office in Saudi Arabia from 2002 to 2004 then transferred to Wing Seong Fatt Construction in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. From 2004 to 2005, he was back to Saudi Arabia as Engineering and Planning Consultant for the Eastern Engineering Consulting Office.

In 2005, he moved to Abu Dhabi where he was employed under Team Consult (2005-2007), White Young Emirates (2007-2010) and Urbanism Planners and Architects (2010-2013). From 2013 to present, Anthony is connected with the Abu Dhabi-based Architecture and Planning Group as a 3D renderer and architect.

When he was studying architecture, he remembers his professors and classmates calling him as an “Idealist Architectural Designer” because of his weird and impossible designs. “After passing the licensure examination and in the exercise of my profession, I make sure to stand on my principle when it comes to concepts and ideas as a designer. Even until now, I cannot believe my achievement that a Filipino would be able to make a design for one of the iconic buildings in Abu Dhabi.”

By: Allen Mondejar