Dubai-based lawyer offers job to Obama for fight vs prejudices against Muslims, Islam

DUBAI – A Dubai-based lawyer on Sunday, May 15, offered United States President Barack Obama a job in his law firm when his presidential term expires in a bid to familiarize Obama with how Muslims live, as well as to know more about Islam.

According to a 7days.ae report, Lawyer Isa Bin Haidar, who made his job offer via a Twitter post, wanted to work with Obama in Bin Haidar Advocate and Legal Consultants over prejudices against Muslims.

“I understand that he will leave his work in the White House and I want him to get closely acquainted with the meaning of tolerance of Islam by accepting my offer. Muslims are not criminals and I want him to come and see Muslims and live between them here,” Haidar was quoted as saying.

Haidar said he was serious with his offer to Obama, a 1991 Harvard graduate who has served as US president for eight years, as he wants to change how people perceive Muslims.

“I know my offer may sound weird but you have to live with the Muslims to know them closely and away from political plays. . . the US is always playing a key role in these plays.

“I’m serious in my job offer to Obama, as I know that he graduated from law college. I want the understanding of Islam to be changed by making this offer to someone like him and also to let all Americans know that Muslims are not criminals or terrorists,” Haidar said.

The report said Haidar’s job offer includes an accommodation in a villa, plus travel tickets to Arab countries.

Bin Haidar has over 31,000 followers on Twitter.