Dubai-based Filipina bags four awards in DIFF

DUBAI – A Filipina bagged four awards at this year’s 48 Hour Film Project Competition, part of this year’s Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF). Melon Perez produced the film, “Aurora”, promoting women empowerment.

The awards include “Most Promising Filmmaker”, “Best in Writing”, “Best Actress”, and first runner-up for the competition. Acknowledged for her work on the film, Perez also won a brand new video camera.

“I took photography as a hobby when I met my husband and partner, Arish, in 2009. We opened our studio in Business Bay three years ago,” she said.

The mother of two first moved to Dubai in 2003 as a visual merchandiser for a large furniture store. Being a graduate in interior design from University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, the Filipina together with her husband, Arish, now own The MelRish Studio.

According to Perez, they specialize in weddings, corporate and similar events photography and videography.

The film “Aurora” was her first film as she had only done corporate and wedding videos before joining this prestigious competition. However, the Filipina said she had always loved telling stories through the lens which she tries to include in all her commercial presentations.

“I have heard of [the] 48 Hour Film Project from friends like Patrick Fronda and Neeraj Metha who both won first place in the competition,” Perez said.

Being an avid storyteller and an aspiring Hollywood filmmaker, she felt that the film competition was a great platform to test her skills and share one of the many stories she had written.

The Filipina stated that she did not just want to make a film but wanted to use the opportunity to also send a message to her viewers.

“I wanted to use the opportunity to convey a lesson, to share my vision and to inspire the viewers” – Perez



She added that she thought of inspiring many women to be strong and to move against what the society dictates them to be, stressing that all women should always love and respect themselves first.

Perez shared that the most challenging part when it came to producing the film was the time allocated to make it. She and her crew had to write, film, and edit the movie all within 48 hours.

“Pre-production took us five hours. Shooting the actual film took us about six to seven hours. Editing took us about four to five hours, too,” she mentioned.

The Filipina director said that on the same day, they were also scheduled to shoot a wedding in the evening. Perez and her crew had to wrap up the shoot before 5 p.m. to head down to the wedding.

“I am planning to enter the film to other international film festivals,” she said, noting that she would continue to make more short films in the future.

The 37-year-old urged all aspiring filmmakers to go after their dreams by surrounding themselves with people who have similar visions.

“This is my first time and it i s just a baby step but I took the first step which is the hardest part of the journey. I have so many things to learn still. So, if you have the dream, go for it,”

– Perez

She urged aspiring filmmakers to ignore other people who might say that they can’t make it. The Filipina stressed that it is important to always continue in believing in themselves.

Article By: Jekah Carillo