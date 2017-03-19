du service provider ‘facing service degradation’

DUBAI – Since this morning, many du users are wondering why their devices were having problems and getting no service with “Emergency Calls Only” notification.

The service provider has been answering queries online, especially on Twitter.

Twitter user Waheed Khalid said: “In Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island, du SIMS are not registering to [the] network. Message only emergency calls allowed appearing on mobiles.”

du, on the other hand, replied: “We apologized for the inconvenience, as we are currently facing service degradation and our team is working to fix it,” @dutweets answered.

As of this writing, the service provider in UAE hasn’t informed yet when exactly the service is going to be restored.