DTC installs ‘Brake Plus’ system in cabs

DUBAI—in a bid to make public transportation safer, the Dubai Taxi Corp. has installed a flasher system in its taxi’s that will alert other motorists when the brake is used by a taxi to slow down or suddenly stop.

In a statement published by www.mediaoffice.ae, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, DTC CEO, said the Brake Plus system aims to reduces the potential rear end collision by using lights to alert trailing drivers, and remind them to keep a safe distance from taxis.

According to him, the system can reduce rear-end collision by as much as 50 percent.

“Most collision accidents are avoidable if the trailing driver has a one-second notice,” Al Ali said, noting that the chance to notice the sudden stop of vehicle in front is 70 percent higher when they see the flashing lights.

“This initiative epitomizes the strategic drive of the Dubai Government to curb traffic accidents. It is also part of DTC strategic plan to introduce modern technologies in taxicabs, which in turn will improve the traffic safety and reduce the number of accidents. Overall, it will enhance the level of taxi service to bring it in line with the highest standards adopted by advanced countries,” he said.

Al Ali said that an agreement has been made with Gulf Auto Safety Trading LLC to install the system in 400 cabs over a year on a trial base. The system will, he said, then soon be install to all taxis.

Reducing accidents sustained by taxicabs as a result of the Brake Plus system is expected to increase the productivity of the DTC through reducing the number of non-operational cabs under repair, Al Ali said.

Furthermore, he said: “DTC attaches top priority to the safety of customers and maximizing their satisfaction in line with RTA’s vision of providing Safe and Smooth Transport for All.