Dr.Rex Venard D. BACARRA

Educator says decisions made are worth the obstacles he endured

Dr. Rex Venard Diega Bacarra is one of the first two Filipino Professors of the American College of Dubai.

To date, he’s the only one who built up the Online Education of the college from the ground up. There was none before him. He’s the only Professor given a standing ovation in the history of the college, by the whole graduating class of 2016 in Dubai as their appreciation for his impact to the community. At present, he holds three posts in the college – Head for Faculty Development, Professor of Philosophy and Humanities and Administrator for Online Education.

Before, a Benedictine

This 47-year old native of Samar remains devoted to his profession. “I don’t have a family. I was Benedictine before, a former monastic before I came to Dubai. My life story is nuts.”

He has been to the United Arab Emirates for seven years. “My first impression was that it is clean and people are disciplined. It has not changed ever since. The work I have at present is the same work since I came.”

Love for teaching

He was born on November 4, 1969 to spouses Pomposo and Pacita Diega Bacarra in Catbalogan, Samar. His siblings are Evelyn Bacarra, Marlon Bacarra, Melvin Bacarra, andPacita Bacarra.

“Both my parents were school teachers. Looking at them, observing them, instilled in me the love for teaching.”

He took his elementary education at Samar College/Jiabong Elementary School graduating First Honorable Mention and his secondary education at Samar National High School. He attended the Sacred Heart College from 1985 to 1989 where he was presented the Toastmaster’s Orator of the Year, Catechism Award-Gold and Program Services Award-Gold upon his graduation. He pursued further studies in San Beda College-Mendiola then earned his M.A. in Philosophy graduating with the Medal of Distinction and Ph.D. in Philosophy at De La Salle University.

Teach for free

Last year, during the summer here in Dubai, he started organizing classes in English, Humanities, and even iPhone Photography for teenagers and adults who are interested to learn but have no financial capacity to pursue academic studies. “I posted it on my Facebook. I collaborated with the Dubai Public Library, asking permission to use their space to conduct these free classes, but it took so long for them to finally respond. So, it has been moved to the summer of 2017.”

“There is a neighboring school in our area, known as charity school, where all of the pupils study through government support. I noticed that many of them are unable to go to college, and yet are interested to learn. There are also adults working in the UAE who are just too willing to improve their English language skills but due to finances, are unable to do so. Thus, I thought of a project to teach them for free.”

Character, most important

“The Philippines has been good to me. I am who I am – driven, patient, caring, smiling, and other values rooted in being Filipino – because of my brown roots. I am truly proud to be one.”

This is the advice that he wants to give to his fellow migrants. “That regardless of who or what we have become in our journey, it is the character that is the most important aspect. I always tell my students that education is education of character. It is not about the information gained, the things acquired, or the knowledge learned, but what we do when we finally achieve them. As a Filipino, who generally experienced how it is to be poor, there is nothing that we cannot achieve, through dedication and love of what we decided to do.”

He is now 47 years old. “I am in the stage where I can say that whatever decision I made, that despite of the obstacles and the struggles, the frustrations and pains that I endured, the commitment I made to myself and to the career that I love doing is all worth it. The impact I made to my students and the environment is a testament as to how far I have gone from my humble beginnings.”