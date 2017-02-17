Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions Season 3 kicks-off

DUBAI – PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions (BOC) kicked-off its third season last Friday, February 10, offering higher stakes where the last team standing takes home AED 80,000, the biggest cash prize so far in Filipino basketball history in the UAE.

The jam-packed Al Twar 2 Sports Hall welcomed the 12 teams together with their lovely muses through a parade. Players and guests were not only hyped but also entertained by the groove of the Elements Dancers.

A three-point shoot-out also added fun where 30 players tried to hit the highest mark to take away AED 1,000 cash prize. Mark Saquilayan won the shoot-out and recognized as the first 3-point champion in BOC.

The Battle of Champions fanatics expect intense and thrilling actions as giants were spotted during the kick-off party.

Dr. Jehad Masri, a Syrian surgeon with a Filipino heart runs the Jehad International Medical Clinic (JIMC) sponsored the ‘never before seen’ prizes to make the tourney bigger and more exciting.

The Pinoy Expat Basketball Association powered by Clique Events will organize the weekly games every Fridays at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai to ensure a quality-sporting event among basketball enthusiasts.

By: Edmir Capuno