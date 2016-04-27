DQG hosts 11th edition of Ideas Arabia Int’l Conference

DUBAI – Under the theme “Aspiring for Innovation and Happiness,” the 11th edition of the Ideas Arabia International Conference took place at Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai on April 25-26.
The Dubai Quality Group (DQG), under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, hosted the two-day conference featuring international and local experts in the field of Suggestions and Rewarding Scheme, Innovation, Creativity and Workplace Happiness.
Guest speakers included international author and motivational speaker, Scott Friedman; idea management and engagement specialist, Michael Allen; columnist and speaker, Khalid Al Ameri; senior compliance and quality specialist, Nancy Cruger; senior specialist-innovation and creativity at DEWA, Anthony Denatale; president of Ideas America, Brenda Kelly; international speaker of Legacy Advisor and Peak Performance coach, Anand Chulani; international speaker (AKA Canada’s Ideaman), Bob Hooey; and GTI Canada, Gus Takkale.
With over 300 participants from different industries, the speakers shared their experiences and success stories about driving employee engagement in the workplace, creating a positive, energized and innovation-friendly environment.
On its second day, the winners of the Ideas Arabia Competition 2016 were announced. The Dubai Police HQ won the “Productivity” category, Ministry of Finance won the “Idea of the Year 2016,” and Roads and Transport Authority won the “Green Initiative” category.
“Over the years, this conference has grown to be one of the best of its kind in the world, both in the number of attendees to the conference and in the number of submissions to the competition. This in itself proves the importance given to innovation in the region,” Fatma Buti Al Mheri, DQG chairman, said.
According to Al Mheri, they received around 200 submissions to the Ideas Arabia competition this year from UAE and GCC countries.
“I would like to thank all the participants, and congratulate the winners for their achievements,” Al Mheri added.
DQG, established in 1994, was set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to promote quality and business excellence practices in the Emirates by organizing training programs and events throughout the year with the objective to improve quality of service in the region.
Thank you for a different vital write-up. Exactly where more may any person receive which form of information in this comprehensive way of producing? We’ve some sort of speech inward bound 7 days, as well as My business is looking for such details.
Hi there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding work!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
As the admin of this website is working, no hesitation very rapidly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very happy to see your post. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Everything is very open with a clear description of the challenges. It was really informative. Your website is very helpful. Thank you for sharing!
A good mobile phone games like snake, Mario, candy crush saga cheat fighting, wrestling, shooting, islands, chests, amulet, Facebook. They want to develop a game on their mobile phones. With the progress of technological innovation. Your first mission, wait for its power.
Hello Dear, are you actually visiting this web site regularly, if so then you will definitely take nice experience.
well! More exciting content and fantastic
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Hello there. Simply just desired to request an instant problem.
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to maqke a superb article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.
Truly itís known as SEO that when i search for this article I found this web page at the top of all web sites in search engine.
I am glad to be a visitor of this unadulterated site! , appreciate it for this rare information! .
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing? I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any solutions?
I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be again often to check out new posts
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up.
Hello! I’ve been reading your site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!
Good looks, excellent picture quality, and Simply SMART. What would have been the best possible outcome in a situation like this’. How I use it As a travel blogger, I use the Action Cam to document my experiences, both via photos and video.
I actually wanted to make a comment to say thanks to you for all the splendid strategies you are placing on this site. My particularly long internet look up has at the end been recognized with reliable points to write about with my close friends. I d say that we site visitors actually are unequivocally endowed to dwell in a really good network with many perfect individuals with interesting suggestions. I feel rather fortunate to have used the webpages and look forward to so many more fabulous minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for all the details.
Very efficiently written information. It will be beneficial to anybody who employess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!
A lot of thanks for your whole work on this website. Kate really likes conducting research and it’s really easy to see why. A lot of people hear all relating to the powerful manner you offer vital tactics via your website and as well as cause contribution from visitors about this theme so our own princess is truly studying a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You’re the one doing a great job.
I really enjoy the article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually realize what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my site =). We may have a link trade contract among us!
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I savor, cause I discovered just what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check out new posts
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! share we be in contact more about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this space to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to look you.
What i do not realize is actually how you’re no longer really much more smartly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in relation to this topic, made me in my opinion consider it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. At all times handle it up!
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody having similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Assemble a great unbelievable roster of DC heroes in addition to villains and get ready for fight inside the INJUSTICE: GODS IN OUR MIDST portable game from NetherRealm Broadcasters. INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US is really a absolve to participate in collectible greeting card activity of which permits you to build a roster of playable figures, techniques and also forces and also get into the actual arena in-tuned based 3 with 3 beat.
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and terrific design.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog. Im really impressed by your site. Hi there, You have performed a great job. I will definitely digg it and in my view recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.Feel free to visit my blog post; how-to-make-extra-money-real.blogspot.com
That’s some inspirational stuff. Never knew that opinions might be this varied. Thanks for all the enthusiasm to supply such helpful information here.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody having similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hello. excellent job. I did not expect this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Hi there to every one, since I am in fact eager of reading this weblog’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It carries fastidious material.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again soon.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
cash advance colorado springs
<a href="[Link deleted]advance loans
payday loans lender
<a href=[Link deleted]advance
micro credit loans
cialis 2 5 mg costo
<a href="[Link deleted]online
lloyds pharmacy viagra prices
<a href=[Link deleted]online
which pill is better viagra or cialis
how to get a personal loan with bad credit
<a href="[Link deleted]payday loans
bbb payday loans
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
trusted payday loans
EBNlVk Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!
This rather good phrase is necessary just by the way
viagra for sale atlanta
<a href="[Link deleted]men
buy generic viagra new zealand
<a href=[Link deleted]pills for men
viagra sale essex
Very neat article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Will read on
What as up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this article. It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your site.
Very neat blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
where to buy cialis miami
<a href="[Link deleted]tadalafil 20mg price
cialis sale online canada
<a href=[Link deleted]dosage 20mg
cheapest source cialis
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.
thanks for sharing Hi. I need to to ask something?is this a wordpress blog page as we are thinking about shifting over to WP. Additionally did you make this design all by yourself? Thank you.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
buy cialis vancouver bc
<a href="[Link deleted]20 mg
cheapest genuine cialis
<a href=[Link deleted]tadalafil 20mg price
cialis sale
order generic levitra
<a href="[Link deleted]online
best place to buy generic levitra
<a href=[Link deleted]
cheapest levitra 20mg
Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
It as not that I want to copy your web page, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this site needs a great deal more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not find it. What an ideal web site.
You are my aspiration , I have few web logs and sometimes run out from to post.
Very neat post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most individuals will agree with your website.
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
wow, awesome article.Really thank you! Really Great.
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
The issue is something that not enough men and women
really useful material, in general I imagine this is worthy of a book mark, many thanks
Judging by the way you compose, you seem like a professional writer.;.\
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people about this topic, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will consent with your website.
you could have an remarkable weblog below! would you like to make a number of invite posts on my own blog?
Thank you for sharing this good piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I truly appreciate this article.Really thank you! Will read on
I seriously delight in your posts. Many thanks
some really great content on this site, regards for contribution.
There is noticeably a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
Looking around I like to look around the online world, regularly I will go to Digg and follow thru
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! аЂаWashington is the only place where sound travels faster than light.аЂа by C. V. R. Thompson.
your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.