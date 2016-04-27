DQG hosts 11th edition of Ideas Arabia Int’l Conference

DUBAI – Under the theme “Aspiring for Innovation and Happiness,” the 11th edition of the Ideas Arabia International Conference took place at Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai on April 25-26.

The Dubai Quality Group (DQG), under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, hosted the two-day conference featuring international and local experts in the field of Suggestions and Rewarding Scheme, Innovation, Creativity and Workplace Happiness.

Guest speakers included international author and motivational speaker, Scott Friedman; idea management and engagement specialist, Michael Allen; columnist and speaker, Khalid Al Ameri; senior compliance and quality specialist, Nancy Cruger; senior specialist-innovation and creativity at DEWA, Anthony Denatale; president of Ideas America, Brenda Kelly; international speaker of Legacy Advisor and Peak Performance coach, Anand Chulani; international speaker (AKA Canada’s Ideaman), Bob Hooey; and GTI Canada, Gus Takkale.

With over 300 participants from different industries, the speakers shared their experiences and success stories about driving employee engagement in the workplace, creating a positive, energized and innovation-friendly environment.

On its second day, the winners of the Ideas Arabia Competition 2016 were announced. The Dubai Police HQ won the “Productivity” category, Ministry of Finance won the “Idea of the Year 2016,” and Roads and Transport Authority won the “Green Initiative” category.

“Over the years, this conference has grown to be one of the best of its kind in the world, both in the number of attendees to the conference and in the number of submissions to the competition. This in itself proves the importance given to innovation in the region,” Fatma Buti Al Mheri, DQG chairman, said.

According to Al Mheri, they received around 200 submissions to the Ideas Arabia competition this year from UAE and GCC countries.

“I would like to thank all the participants, and congratulate the winners for their achievements,” Al Mheri added.

DQG, established in 1994, was set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to promote quality and business excellence practices in the Emirates by organizing training programs and events throughout the year with the objective to improve quality of service in the region.