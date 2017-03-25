DP World dumps CML International, 85-40

DUBAI – DP World dumped CML International by 45 points, 85-40, in last Friday’s game at the PEBA Intercompany Class D 5’10” and below category held at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall.

It first appeared to be another exciting match between equally matched squads as both teams executed near perfect plays after the opening tip-off. DP World’s Yoonis Mohd contributed through his brave penetration as Jevan Bayedbed worked on assists and defense to end the quarter ahead by 2 points for his team, 14-12.

But fortunes changed at the 2nd quarter when DP World’s Michael Lara and Michael Galeng intensified their attacks, leading to an 18-12 run to up their advantage to 12 points, 32-24 at the end of the first half.

Mohd owned the third quarter scoring 14 points. The veteran managed to dismantle the defenses of CML International as the lead ballooned to 24 points, 56-32.

DP World continued to put pressure on the stunned CML squad through heart stopping attacks in the last quarter through fast breaks and easy lay-ups over the drowning CML International to win the game by a large margin of 45 points, 85-40.

Mohd was declared the best player of the game after notching 32 points.