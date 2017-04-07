DP World drubs Spinneys, 71-57

DUBAI – DP World started strong as it drubbed Spinneys in the PEBA Intercompany Class D 5’10” category to claim another win, 71-57, last Friday, March 31 at the Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai.

The first quarter was a tight contest as DP World’s Raul Cueto starred in the quarter by netting 5 points through his drives to carry his team to a solitary basket lead, 16-14.

DP World strengthened its defenses and non-stop offense increasing their lead in the second quarter to 3 points, 31-28. Fast play and turnovers allowed DP World to maintain the upper hand against team Spinneys. DP World’s Paul Calma and Michael Galeng controlled the game in the defensive end.

Spinneys mounted a challenge against DP World in the third quarter through Julius Flores and King Yedra but their efforts went for naught as the deficit remained at 3, 46-43 by the end of the canto.

DP World maintained their lead in the fourth quarter by gaining scores in each run to totally burn Spinneys with a 25-14 run. Raul Calma surprisingly hit the pedal and contributed 14 points by successfully making 4 consecutive three-pointers to grab another victory for the season, 71-57.