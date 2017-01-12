Don’t disappoint us

Meanwhile, does Mocha Uson enjoy her rebirth in showbiz?

She is more controversial and famous now and is always in the news, and mind you, a headliner at that. Something that she never experienced even during their “fresher” years as an all-female sexy group that promotes nothing but sexiness, and even lesbianism.

Her recent appointment as MTRCB member generated a lot of buzz and bashing as usual but one should take a look at her credentials, she has it naman.

She has quite an impressive resume being the daughter of a former RTC Judge, a teacher and a graduate of the University of Sto. Tomas. But the nagging question is: does she have the right attitude and decorum for such a position?

We will find out very soon as this piece believes in giving a chance to people who want to serve and be a voice of “change.”

So Mocha don’t disappoint us ha?

*****

Kumpara sa dati niyang hitsura, mas pumayat na nga si mega Sharon Cuneta nang masilip namin ang birthday tribute nito nung Linggo sa ASAP, kung saan inawit ng ilan sa magagaling na singers sa bansa ang classic hits niya. Then, kinanta naman ni Shawie ang comeback song niya na siyempre pa ay tatak-mega pagdating sa hugot at emosyon.

Ibinalita nito ang bagong show niya which premiered last Saturday, ang “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” na hahagalpak ka nga ng tawa, at ang uumpisahan daw niyang movie with Gabby Concepcion under direk Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Sana nga ay magtuloy-tuloy na ito, as she herself said, “para akong nag-comeback at 50.”

Well, here’s always wishing mega the best dahil talaga namang iba pa rin ang hatak niya noh.

*****

Si Awra Briguela (“Ang Probinsyano” fame) ang nanalo sa unang linggo ng “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” matapos nitong makuha ang nagkakaisang boto ng jury.

Four points ang lowest vote na maaaring ibigay sa contender na susundan ng 5, 6, 7 and 8 nga.

Ginaya ni Awra si Mommy Dionesia sa pagkanta ng “Wrecking Ball” ni Miley Cyrus at riot na rito ang pagka-impersonate niya rito, though merong mga contenders na champion talaga sa kantahan at sayawan.

“It doesn’t follow na kapag magaling na singer na o dancer eh winner na. Marami na tayong nakita na ganyan di ba? This show showcases versatility and each contender’s ability to impersonate the icon at his/her best. Bonus na lang yung husay sa sayaw at ganda ng boses,” sey ng isang insider.

Hmmm… mukhang naka-iskor na naman ng maganda sa ratings game ang nasabing show dahil kahit saan yata kami pumunta, pinag-uusapan ang mga bagets na kakukyut na eh kahuhusay pa.

For sure magiging normal na tanawin sa show very soon ang mga iyakan at kantiyawan na siyempre pa ay for fun lang lahat, hahaha.

And did we forget to say na kakaiba din ang pag-iisip at pag-iinarteng “bata” ng mga jury members?

*****

Matapos ngang maglabas sa mga social media accounts nila sina Nadine Lustre at James Reid nang mga sexy fotos nila sa beach during the holidays, turn naman ng Kathniel na very revealing din ang mga photos sa Boracay vacay nila.

Halatang enjoy na enjoy ang magpartner at mukhang hindi na nila inaalintana ang sasabihin ng mga tao sa mga very sweet nilang poses at pag-display ng mga seksing katawan.

“Nag-mature na sila. Mga binata’t dalaga na,” sey ng mga followers nila na abang na abang na sa pag-ere ng Luna Sangria soap nila.

At this early ay may mga “hula” na nagsasabing mabubuntis si Kath this year at may matapang pang nagsabi na paninindigan ito ng dalaga at ipagmamalaki pa.

Hindi namin nakilalang ganun ang dalaga, lalo na si Daniel Padilla na marespeto at tunay namang nagmamahal sa kanya.

“They are just two young people who enjoy life and enjoy each’s company. Kelan pa ba sila mag-eenjoy kung matanda na sila at masyado nang busy? Medyo nakakuha ng bakasyon ang dalawa kaya ganyan. Very soon, pag back to work na sila, focused at maaasahang workers ang mga iyan,” habol pa ng mga katsika namin.

******

However, we find Sen. Tito Sotto’s proposal to MMDA to establish a film festival exclusive for the indie movies quite “too self-serving.”

In a resolution he filed in the Senate, he called for the said government agency that runs the annual MMFF to create a festival exclusively for independent movies (doesn’t he know of quite a number already?) and this should be done, according to him, during long the semestral breaks.

His view on Christmas, that being the time for families especially for children, is the argument he used citing that MMFF must show family-friendly movies like it did in the previous years.

His resolution also states, “the absence of the mainstream films in the MMFF entries for 2016 was prejudicial to the regular MMFF moviegoers, particularly the children, who always look forward to these movies to bond, enjoy, be entertained, and share a good laugh with their family and friends.”

Well, do we need to shout out his being a Sotto to feel what we feel on this? We saluted and supported Sen. Sotto’s cause/advocacy against illegal drugs in the country, but on this, excuse lang muna noh!

By: Ambet Nabus