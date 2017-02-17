DOLE vows to ban HSWs in ME

DUBAI – A Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) top official has promised to ban the deployment of household service workers (HSW) across the Middle East if another Filipino worker is executed.

Silvestre Bello III stated that if another OFW is executed he will then “seriously consider banning deployment of OFWs in the Middle East.”

Last month, it can be remembered that Jakatia Pawa, a domestic worker in Kuwait, was executed for the murder of her employer’s daughter.

“Ang ban naman is only on household naman e kasi ito yung madalas nagiging victim ng maltreatment [at] harassment,” he was quoted as saying by news.abs-cbn.com.

Bello said if the governments of each country in the Middle East show more compassion to OFWs, especially to household workers, he might consider lifting the ban.

“Kasi we have to make sure that our OFWs are well protected especially their lives,” he added.

Bello’s statement also came in light of the death sentence faced by Filipina Jennifer Darquez in Dubai for killing her employer in 2014.

Darquez’s employer was reported to sexually harass her.

Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Attache Ophelia Almenario said that she cannot comment further as to what Bello said.

But she mentioned guidelines on how to escape bad employers and other things such as dealing with the law and culture of the host country.

“Dapat alam nila [HSWs] yung PDOS [Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar] and PAOS [Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar] pag dating nila dito,” she told Kabayan Weekly.

Almenario also said that HSWs should know how to defend themselves. Importantly, workers should work in the country as a documented OFW.

“Yung iba kasi pumupunta sila dito on tourist visa [so] they don’t know what to expect pag dating sa mga ganito,” she added.

If one is being maltreated or harassed, according to Almenario, she should leave the employer and immediately get in touch with the Embassy.

“Dapat she has to be specific. Alam niya mga kalapit na landmarks para easy siyang ma pick-up,” she said.

At their website, abudhabipe.dfa.gov.ph, can be found the contact numbers so the embassy to easily reach them.

By: Ryan Namia