DOLE eyes suspending OFW deployment to Kuwait

DUBAI — The Department of Labor and Employment is looking into suspending the deployment of Filipino household service workers to Kuwait, citing a growing number of abuses of Filipino workers, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Saturday, January 28.

In a statement, Bello said they would coordinate with other government agencies to determine the possibility of issuing a moratorium or the temporary suspension of deployment.

“We are taking this call for a moratorium seriously. We will conduct consultations with our partners and other government agencies,” Bello said.

Bello issued the statement following the recent execution of OFW Jakatia Pawa who was convicted of killing her employer’s daughter in 2007. After the execution, Bello immediately flew from Rome to Kuwait to check on the status of Elpidio Lano who was, on the other hand, sentenced to death for killing a fellow Filipino.

“We will make a decision on the proposed moratorium soon,” he said, adding that there is an “urgent” need to curb unfortunate incidents befalling Filipino workers.

“Our OFWs leave the country with the promise of a better life for their families, unfortunately they are confronted with their worst nightmare in these countries,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, the Labor secretary directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to fast-track the facilitation of documents needed by the family of Pawa for them to visit her grave in Kuwait.

“We will give them all the assistance they needed if and when the family decides to go to Kuwait,” Bello said.

Pawa’s family has yet to decide when to leave for Kuwait. “Inaantay lang ang kanilang desisyon kung kailan nila gustong magpunta ng Kuwait. Kami ay narito naman para asikasuhin ang kanilang pangangailangan,” he said.

Bello added that he had already instructed the OWWA to expedite the provision of financial and livelihood assistance to the family of Pawa.

By: Jamie Elona