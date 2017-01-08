DOJ submits clemency list to Duterte

DUBAI — The Department of Justice on Tuesday, January 3, said it has forwarded names of over a hundred elderly and sick prisoners to President Rodrigo Duterte for the possible grant of executive clemency.

In a gmanetwork.com report, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II was quoted as saying that the list was forwarded in line with Duterte’s promise to free prisoners aged at least 80, and those who have served their sentences for at least 40 years.

They are being held inside prison cells of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), including the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women, the report said.

Aguirre added two inmates are being endorsed for absolute pardon, while around 100 others are being endorsed for commutation of sentence.

He, however, noted that he doesn’t know if the list include names of political prisoners.

“Hindi ko alam kung may political prisoners dito,” he said.

He also noted that there were 30 inmates endorsed for clemency during the term of former President Benigno Aquino, but were not acted upon.

“During the last administration, ang normal nila [to process executive clemency] is six years. They only approved one commutation and when it was released, two weeks nang patay ang tao, so practically sa six years ng previous administration, walang nabigyan ng pardon,” Aguirre said.

In November, Duterte granted actor Robin Padilla absolute pardon for illegal possession of firearms.

He was first released 1997 following a conditional pardon granted by then president Fidel Ramos.

By: Jamie Elona