DOJ files drug cases vs. De Lima in Muntinlupa court

MANILA – The Department of Justice has filed three drug cases in a court in Muntinlupa City against Senator Leila de Lime for her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as DOJ secretary.

Although the Regional Trial Court of Muntinlupa has yet to raffle off the case, de Lima together with her co-accused, former Bureau of Corrections Director Franklin Bucayu, de Lima’s former driver cum bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, ex-BurCo officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, Jose Adrian Dera, Bucayu’s former staff member Wilfredo Elly, Presidential Security Group member Joenel Sanchez (de Lima’s former security aide) and inmate Jaybee Sebastian, a www.gmanetwork.com report said.

The DOJ also dismissed the complaints against former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III for insufficiency of evidence, as well as complaints filed against inmates Herbert Colanggo, Engelberto Durano, Vicente Sy, Jojo Baligad, and Peter Co since they will be utilized as prosecution witnesses, according to the February 14 resolution prepared by the DOJ panel headed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong.

The resolution was approved by Prosecutor General Victor Sepulveda.

De Lima, meanwhile, branded the filing of the charges as a “simple political persecution” of her by the current administration.

“This is travesty of truth and justice. Plain and simple political persecution. I will fight this out for as long as I can. They can never break my spirit,” she said in the report.

De Lima had earlier said that she was expecting her arrest following Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s statement that the resolution on the cases filed against her will be out anytime soon.

“Last week, the CA Special Sixth Division turned down a request from De Lima to stop the DOJ from deciding on the complaints against her, citing her alleged failure to show proof that she will suffer irreparable loss if her appeal is not granted.

“De Lima is accused of tolerating drug syndicates inside the national penitentiary in exchange for campaign funds in the 2016 polls, the report added.

By: Sam Bautista