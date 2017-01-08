DOH tallies 60% less firecracker injuries

DUBAI — The number of fireworks-related injuries recorded since late last year went down by 60 percent, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday, January 1.

In its latest update, DOH said it recorded 350 fireworks-related injuries since it started its firework or firecracker related injuries surveillance last December 21.

This is 524 cases (60 percent) lower compared to the same time period last year, DOH said, noting that it is also 520 cases (60 percent) lower than the five-year (2011-2015) average.

Of the total 350 cases, 348 were from fireworks or firecrackers injuries, and two for fireworks or firecrackers ingestion.

A hundred and thirty two (38 percent) out of the 348 injuries were caused by the banned firecracker piccolo.

By: Jamie Elona