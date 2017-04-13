DLSU-Lipa Association inducts new officers

Abu Dhabi — The newly elected officers of the De La Salle Lipa Alumni Association Inc. (DLSAAI) formerly registered as Ang Lasalyanong Organisado (ALO) under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy and member of the Bayanihan Council took their oaths of office administered by Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Rowena Pangilinan-Daquipil just recently in the Capital.

With the vision to produce professionals, and provided of educational assistance to students of the De La Salle Lipa in the Philippines, the association was formed in 2013 to continue giving scholarships to academically qualified senior high school students through the Foundation for Sharing La Sallian Education(FSLE) program. These students are indigents and aim to study at the university in coordination with the Office of the La Sallian Management Assistance Program (LAMP).

“Our vision is to have a better linkage with the De La Salle Alumni Association in the Philippines and our main objective is to provide scholarships to indigent graduating students so that they can continue their collegiate studies,” Lowel Dalisay (DLSAAI Adviser) said. He was a student assistant at the school during his years.

Before the induction ceremony, newly inducted president Chiana Lubang took the opportunity to express her desire and gesture of support for the endeavors of the association.

“We feel that we have a social responsibility with other kabayans and it is a fulfilment of our purpose of existence when we are able to help in the best ways we can,” she said in her inaugural speech where she also stated that the group takes it a sincere matter to also help the distressed Filipinos at the Embassy and those qualified students at La Salle Lipa.

The ceremony was graced by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. who conveyed his greetings to the leaders of DLSAAI and lauded its successful efforts to reach out to the needy Filipinos.

“It is my hope that we (Philippine Embassy) and through your organization are able to continue or go beyond the goal we have set for [ourselves],” said Ambassador Vingno in his speech. He likewise commended them for sending financial help to needy students in the Philippines.

The association also pledged support to the overseas Filipinos sheltered at the Embassy, anytime of the year and every December.

De La Salle Lipa Alumni Association Inc. Officers for Fiscal Year 2017-2019

President:

Chiana F. Artista-Lubang

Vice President:

Cyril John Bautista

Directors:

Carlo M. Castillo – Ways and Means Ma. Lourdes P. Bautista – Community Involvement & Services Sharicca Kate Limbo – Public Relations Jovito Reyes – Administration Jun Cris Lubang – Finance Cherryl Villarino – Area Director for Abu Dhabi (Al Ain & Western Region) Alrich Frago – Area Director for Dubai, Sharjah & Northern Emirates (Ajman, UAQ, FUJ, RAK)

Coordinators: