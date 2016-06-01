Dispute Resolution Authority opens HQ in DIFC

Dubai – The Dispute Resolution Authority (DRA), the body that administers justice and legal excellence within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), has officially opened its headquarters in the DIFC Precinct Village last week.

The opening was attended by Emirates Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, DIFC Governor Essa Kazim, and DIFC Courts Chief Justice and DRA Head Michael Hwang, together with Ambassadors, Consuls and distinguished guests from the legal community.

DRA is the gateway to a suite of dispute resolution services available to businesses, lawyers and individuals.

It currently incorporates the DIFC Courts, Dubai’s established English language, commercial common law judicial system; the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Center, the Arab world’s leading international arbitration and mediation center; the DIFC Wills and Probate Registry, the first common law, English language wills and probate service for non-Muslims in the Middle East; and the DIFC DRA Academy of Law, an independent entity that provides education and support services to the UAE legal community.