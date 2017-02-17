Disaster victims can seek aid through FB’s Community Help

DUBAI – Tech giant Facebook has recently launched a new feature that connects people near natural and accidental crises so that they can ask for help or offer support to victims.

The feature, called Community Help, will help disaster victims find basics such as food, water and shelter when natural disasters strike.

According to a telegraphy.co.uk report, users in an area affected by a disaster can access the new section and let them connect with people nearby to help including access to transport and supplies.

“Hopefully there are far fewer crises in 2017 than there have been in the past,” Preethi Chethan, product designer of the firm, was quoted by the same report.

“But if something does happen, we hope this product can help make a difference in people’s lives,” he added.

The new feature is added to the Safety Check button. The Safety Check button was made in 2014 to let users tell their friends they are safe when disasters occur.

“When Facebook receives an alert that an incident has happened it checks local users’ posts and, if it sees a spike in activity, activates Safety Check,” the report said.

It can be remembered in 2015 that the company first activated it for human disasters during the Paris Attacks.

The latest feature will be activated during natural events such as earthquakes, tsunamis and fires.

Currently, it is only available in six countries including the US, India, and Saudi Arabia with plans to expand to all countries after a few weeks of testing.

“After flooding in Chennai, India, we heard story after story of people opening their homes to their neighbors, cooking and travelling miles, sometimes through chest deep water, to deliver food to badly affected neighborhoods,” Chetan said.

The feature was conceptualized to try and make it easier for people to assist one another in the event of such disasters.

Once turned on in an area, it remains active for 60 days.

“If an account is extremely new or we think you’re a bot then you’re not going to have access to this,” Chetan added.

By: Ryan Namia