Direk Paul Soriano first time makaka-experience ng maraming audience

Naka-phone patch namin last Sunday evening sa programa namin sa dzMM ni partner Gretchen Fullido si direk Paul Soriano, direktro ng indie movie na Dukot.

Proud na inamin ng guwapong mister ni Toni Gonzaga na first time niyang makaka-experience ng 100 theaters at dahil lahat yun kay Enrique Gil, bida ng film at sa tulong ng Star Cinema.

Although mas malaking artista sina Piolo Pascual at John Lloyd Cruz na mga bida niya sa critically-acclaimed movie na Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis, “as a producer din and director, iba pa rin yung feeling na mas malaking audience at maraming tao ang posibleng makapanood ng movie namin and having 100 theaters can make it happen,” sey ni direk Paul.

Bida rin sa movie sina Christopher de Leon, Ricky Davao, Bing Pimentel, Alex at Ping Medina, at Shaina Magdayao.

He also admitted the fact that this project is a big gamble or risk for Enrique who is very popular as a rom-com leading man.

“But then again, as an artist, Quen wants to explore and see his limitations. With this film, I’m proud to say that he is an artist and a very good actor,” hirit pa ni direk Paul.

At nang i-segue namin naman ang isyu hinggil sa future role niya as father to their son of Toni, he said, “everyday is an exciting moment for us. Siguro ako yung big spoiler and since Toni’s family is wanting for a boy, mas grabe siguro yung pagpapa-spoil nila.”

*****

‘Haka’ ng New Zealand nakaapekto sa performance ng Gilas Pilipinas

Samantala, hindi naman nasayang ang effort ng ating team Gilas, matapos na parehong matalo sa mga laban nila sa France at New Zealand at mabigyan sana ng semis slot for the last ticket to 2016 Rio Olympics.

Nakita naman ng sambayanang Pinoy ang paghihirap at sakripisyo nila though talaga lang na marami pa siguro tayong dapat na gawin to be at par with said countries na mas maganda marahil ang sistema ng sports, na may mas malawak ding pang-unawa at kaalaman sa kanilang sariling kultura.

Though kulang para sa marami ang sinasabing #Puso para manalo, we tried to be perfect hosts mereseng maraming mga nagpaka-insenstive at nagpaka-jungers nung magsagawa ng ‘haka’ ang team New Zealand bago nila labanan ang Gilas.

Ang ‘haka’ ay ang tradisyonal na war cry o sayaw na nag-cha-challenge mula sa mga New Zealand natives bago sila sumalang sa isang laban. In fact, bongga ngang “posture dance” ang tawag dito (when we were in college in U.P., ginawa namin ito sa isang Humanities class that featured dances of the world), dahil para kayong nag-ae-aerobics na nagzu-zumba in a way na very macho at pinatitigas ang mga paa at tuhod, hahaha!

Dahil hindi siguro mga laking Pilipinas ang ilan sa mga nasa Gilas team, hayun nagkasya na lang sila sa pagmumukhang tanga at inakalang binu-bully sila ng New Zealand kaya marahil affected ang mga game performances nila, hahaha!

Alam iyan ni Pres. Digong Duterte, di ba?

*****

Arnel Ignacio isa nang public servant

Happy rin kami for kapatid Arnel Ignacio na nabigyan ng government position bilang AVP for the Community Relations and Services Department ng PAGCOR under its new Chairman Andrea Domingo.

Hindi naman kuwestyunable ang credentials ng aming kapatid bilang nag-graduate din ito sa U.P., at may mga karanasan din sa serbisyong itinatakda ng posisyong ibinigay sa kanya.

As he aptly said in his social media account, “my wholehearted appreciation for the trust you have given me. Hindi kayo magsisisi, mga kapwa ko Filipino.”

Well, here’s wishing you good luck and congratulations!

*****

Cristy Fermin nagbebenta na ng ‘laman’

Congrats din sa mahal nating si nanay Cristy Fermin na may bagong negosyo ngayon, ang Meat FerMinute na matatagpuan sa mismong katabi ng Mga Obra ni Nanay sa #3 Scout Gandia, Quezon City.

Naki-join kami sa kanyang pasalu-salo at agad naming sinampolang bilhin ang ilan sa mga naka-display na meat products from Nueva Ecija gaya ng “pork tapa,” “longganisa” at “batutay.”

Siyempre need naming tikman muna bago ito i-pralala lalo pa’t pampabata ang mga ito kapag nasobrahan, hahaha. Sa totoo lang, sariwa ang lasa at masarap, as in authentic siya. Balanse ang timpla and very affordable.

Hmmm. . . Parang haharanahin namin si nay Cristy na mabigyan kami ng franchise nito very soon, hahaha!

Hindi lang mga karneng baboy ang naruruon ha, meron din silang sari-saring karne ng baka at manok at mga naka-bote nang “the best adobo” in the world ika nga ng anak kong si Neeyong, plus mga anik-anik na panutsa.

Sandali lang kami sa opening ng Meat FerMinute dahil may ka-segue kaming miting that night kaya hindi na namin naka-tsika ang ilang mga kaibigang dumating gaya nina Ai-Ai de las Alas, James Blanco, Patricia Javier, Mayor Patrick Meneses at kapatid na Enrico Roque, at marami pang iba na sa Facebook lang ni Japs Gersin namin nakita, hahaha!

Congrats po nay Cristy at good luck sa bagong negosyo!