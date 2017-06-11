Diplomat hails strict protection of HSWs

DUBAI – A draft law that will benefit around 750,000 household service workers (HSWs) across the UAE has been passed and the top official at the Philippine Consulate General wholeheartedly embraced it.

The draft law includes a regular day off and 30 days of paid annual leave. With this new bill passed by the Federal National Council, HSWs will also have the right to hold their own personal documents including passports, Emirates ID and work permits.

“Any law or provision that [will] benefit our HSWs is most welcome,” Consul General Paul Raymond Cortes in Dubai and the Northern Emirates recently told Kabayan Weekly through a phone interview.

If Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approves of this idea, employers will be urged to provide HSWs a 12-hour daily rest that includes the eight consecutive hours sleeping time.

The draft law also states that HSWs must have the right to equality and non-discrimination based on race, color, sex, religion, political opinion or national or social sect.

Enclosed with this is protection against physical and verbal abuse, human trafficking and forced labor.

The suggestions align the UAE’s laws with the International Labor Organization’s Convention 189 and Recommendation 201 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers.

Currently, some employers here in the UAE don’t allow their servants to hold their passports and IDs.

“We’re only allowed [to use our passport] if we send money in the Philippines every month,” a Sharjah-based nanny said.

The Filipina, who requested to be anonymous, said that if the draft law becomes a law soon it would be an advantage not only for her but to all household service workers in the UAE.

“I am also looking forward for the 12-hours break since most of the time it is really not followed,” she added.

Saqr Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, minister of Human Resource and Emiratization was quoted as saying by gulfnews.com that the new legislation seeks to regulate the domestic worker industry in line with international standards.

“This only proves that the UAE is more and more a global model for the promotion and protection of migrant workers.

“And for this, the Philippines as a labor sending country, is very grateful,” Cortes said.

At the moment, the HSW’s population has already surpassed the number of Emirati families.

When asked about the official population of the Filipinos HSWs now in Dubai, Cortes said that the Immigration hasn’t issued yet an official notice to their office.

Dubai’s Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay, meanwhile, said that she can’t further comment on the draft law since it’s still in the works.

New centers called Tadbeer will be placed in the Emirates to replace recruitment agency next year.

HSWs include people who are working in the household such as housemaid, private sailor, watchman and security guard, household shepherd, family chauffer, among others.