Dilmah opens its first flagship lounge in Dubai

The luxury tea lounge located in Ibn Battuta Mall will offer a selection of exotic teas

Dilmah, a tea producer with a presence in over 100 countries opened its first flagship ‘t-lounge’ in Ibn Battuta Mall (Egypt Court), Dubai.

International cricketers attended the official launch of the lounge along with other guests.

The t-lounge was first conceptualized in 2003 by the founder of Dilmah, Merrill Fernando, the world’s most experienced tea sommelier.

Since then it has quickly established itself as a premium venue for tasting a selection of fine tea and tea concoctions that can be paired well with their sweet and savoury delights.

The Dubai t-Lounge is co-owned by Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group Corporation and former Pakistan cricket team captain, Ramiz Raja – both who understood that the t-lounge will fill a gap in the country that has a high tea consumption with a more premium product and concept.

Merrill J. Fernando, founder of Dilmah said that tea is nature’s gift to mankind and there is no beverage that is quite like tea.

“We have our own tea estate and it’s our commitment to consumers to offer the finest tea that Sri Lanka has to give.

Innovation is key to Dilmah and we have offer a variety of blends that don’t compromise on taste and quality,” he said.