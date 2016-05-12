DHA to give free non-invasive glucose monitoring system to diabetics

Good news for people with diabetes. No need for you to prick your finger everytime you need to check your glucose level as Dubai Health Authority is set to distribute a revolutionary non-invasive glucose monitoring system starting Sunday, May 15.

The device the DHA will be distributing is Abott’s Free Style Libre. All diabetic patients registered with the DHA can avail of the free device from DHA hospitals – Dubai, Latifa, Rashid and the Dubai Diabetes Center.

The introduction of the device for diabetic patients makes DHA the only health authority in the Middle East, and one of the few in the world, to provide such a device to its patients.

“. . . The new flash glucose monitoring system eliminates the discomfort associated with pricks; the sensor is a stick-on, needs to be changed every two weeks and is waterproof. The scan takes only one second, is accurate and provides details of current blood glucose levels and an eight-hour history. We are certain all these features will significantly improve the lives of our diabetic patients, especially our pediatric patients as this system is easier to use than the finger prick testing,” Dr. Ali Sayed, director of Pharmacy at the DHA, said.

The no-finger prick flash glucose monitoring system provides round-the-clock monitoring. Patients need to stick-on a sensor and they can scan themselves as many times in a day as they like.

He also highlighted that this will significantly minimize life-threatening complications, such as diabetic coma, which can occur when a diabetic’s blood sugar rises or when it falls dangerously low.

The system reads glucose levels through a sensor that is worn on the back of the upper arm.

The data generated by the system can be transferred to the software installed at DHA’s clinics so that doctors have a clear history of the blood glucose reading and can manage the patient’s diet and medication accordingly.

Additionally, patients are also empowered as they can opt for a one-second scan number of times a day and they will be able to know their current reading and blood glucose trend so that they can determine how to modify food and other behaviors to better manage their diabetes on a daily basis.

In the UAE, almost 20 percent of the population is diabetic and another 20 percent is pre-diabetic. Monitoring glucose levels is part of a diabetic’s daily routine and is important to keep complications at bay and manage the disease.

“Dubai Health Authority is keen to provide patients with the very latest in health services, as innovations take place, they further push boundaries of care and provide patients better health outcomes and convenience. It is our endeavor to be able to provide our patients with the latest in health services. Providing this state-of-the-art device to diabetics will lead to an enhanced monitoring of glucose levels, better quality of life for our patients and a drop in the rate of diabetes complications,” Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and the Director General of DHA, said.