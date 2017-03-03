DFA to appeal death row Pinay’s case

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs will appeal the death sentence slapped upon a Filipina migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates.

www.abs-cbn.com quoted in a report a DFA official as saying that there is still time to appeal the sentence of Jennifer Dalquez who was convicted of killing her employer in 2015. She allegedly killed her employer on December 7, 2014.

“Mahaba pa yung legal process at patuloy pa rin tayong umaasa na mao-overrule itong death penalty,” DFA Spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Charles Jose said.

The decision came out February 27 and the DFA official said that the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will assist the 28-year old from General Santos city in appealing the case

“The Embassy has extended all necessary assistance, including hiring a lawyer,” the DFA added. The ruling can still be elevated to the UAE Supreme Court, Jose stressed.

Dalquez’s mother, Rajima, explained that she was arrested on December 7, 2014 after killing her employer who was about to rape her. She allegedly stabbed her employer with the knife he used to intimidate her.

By: Sam Bautista