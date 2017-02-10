Destroyer beats Dxb Chargers, 79-76 in overtime

DUBAI – Team Destroyer once again proved its leadership in PEBA Class D 5’10” and below division when they discharged Dxb Chargers with an overtime victory, 79-76, in last Friday’s breezing match at the Al Twar 2 Sports Hall.

Intense and tough basketball action coming from both teams best describe the beginning of the match. The Destroyers and Dxb Chargers gauged each other’s ability on the first salvo, giving the lead to Dxb Chargers, 18-15. Dxb Chargers’s Jason dela Cruz and Jason Tampos manned their team tallying 8-points each through fast breaks and wide-open field goals.

Holding the advantage after the 1st quarter, Dxb Chargers intensified its performance led by Corrs Alupit who showcased his fine ball handling to force his way into the basket. Goldwynn Madrid and Rogelio Estopa also contributed by way of defensive stops, frustrating the confidence of Team Destroyer, ending the second frame at 38-30.

In the 3rd quarter, Destroyer’s Ramil Balita and Onie Tomagan hit clutch baskets and intensified their attacks while making defensive stops to reverse the lead in their favor, 52-50. Ramil Balita notched 11 points through lay-ups and possessions down the net while Onie Tomagan contributed crucial assists and forced turnovers.

It was an unpredictable quarter in the fourth as both teams played like it was already the championship game. Dxb Chargers held a 3-point, 71-68, advantage with a few seconds remaining. One of the main men of Team Destroyer, Aries Bautista only played in the last 5 minutes of the regulation but made a three-pointer to force an overtime at 71-71.

In the extra period, both teams carefully managed each possession but Team Destroyer managed to grab the lead as they ended the 5-minute extension in their favor, 79-76.

By: Edmir Capuno