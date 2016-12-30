DESERT REVERIES

Pag-ibig na wagas at tunay
Mga punong salat sa lamig
na tila nangungunyapit
sa ginaw na dulot
ng hanging amihan
at makikita sa kapaligiran
ang malamlam na kadiliman
pero mga dahon at sanga
na kung pagmamasdan
mistulang mga ilawan
sa munting liwanag na dulot
ng mapanglaw na buwan
kaya’t aking hihintayin
ang panahon natin giliw
na kapag hinawi na ng umaga
ang dilim sa kapatagan
ang ningning muling makikita
sa mga sanga at dahon
na muling magiging sariwa
at tayo’y muling hihiga
sa ilalim ng punong dalisay
para pagsaluhan ang pag ibig
na wagas at tunay.
Poem By: Jesus James Llorico
9u9NP8 Prior to the game for the Falcons to hold on
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really thank you!
Souls in the Waves Fantastic Early morning, I just stopped in to go to your internet site and assumed I would say I experienced myself.
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of good info, saved to fav (:.
Just wanna tell that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the article post. Really Great.
yours and my users would really benefit from some of
Thankyou for this marvelous post, I am glad I found this website on yahoo.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
You completed several good points there. I did specific searches on the issue and found many people go in conjunction with along with your blog.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!
These online stores offer a great range of Chaussure De Foot Pas Cher helmet
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!
Thankyou for this grand post, I am glad I observed this internet site on yahoo.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Rattling clean internet internet site , appreciate it for this post.
There as certainly a great deal to know about this subject. I like all the points you ave made.
I really liked your article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps decent website. What a grand thing, to be loved What a grander thing still, to love by Victor Hugo.
Thank you ever so for you post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.