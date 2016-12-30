DESERT REVERIES

Claire Bautista
Pag-ibig na wagas at tunay

Mga punong salat sa lamig

na tila nangungunyapit

sa ginaw na dulot

ng hanging amihan

at makikita sa kapaligiran

ang malamlam na kadiliman

pero mga dahon at sanga

na kung pagmamasdan

mistulang mga ilawan

sa munting liwanag na dulot

ng mapanglaw na buwan

kaya’t aking hihintayin

ang panahon natin giliw

na kapag hinawi na ng umaga

ang dilim sa kapatagan

ang ningning muling makikita

sa mga sanga at dahon 

na muling magiging sariwa

at tayo’y muling hihiga

sa ilalim ng punong dalisay

para pagsaluhan ang pag ibig

na wagas at tunay.

Poem By: Jesus James Llorico

 

