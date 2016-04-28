Derrick Monasterio admits hurt when rejected for Encantadia role

Some fans are saying that Derrick Monasterio would be perfect for the role of Ybarro (or Ybrahim) in the 2016 “Encantadia” remake of GMA.

“Nag-audition po ako. Hindi po ako nakuha,” Derrick admits with a laugh.

The said role was portrayed by GMA Primetime King Dingdong Dantes in 2006, this year, Ruru Madrid takes on the challenge of becoming Ybarro.

“Siguro po kasi, baka abutan po kasi, pag halimbawa. . . yung shows [Hanggang Makita Kang Muli at Encantadia] mag-abot po e, so parang wala talagang chance,” Derrick said.

Derrick is currently the male lead of “Hanggang Makita Kang Muli.”

He admitted that he got hurt when he was rejected for Encantadia.

“Sa sobrang gusto ko po ng role, after kong mag-audition, pumunta ako sa simbahan, ipinagdasal ko.”

What did he feel when he wasn’t chosen?

“Sabi ko kay God, ‘Let your will be done.’

“So okay lang. Feeling ko, may plano sa akin si Lord na mas better.”

He might have lost “Encantadia” but he gained something else; Derrick now has a self-titled album under GMA Records.

With seven songs, Derrick’s album carrier single is the song “Give Me One More Chance.”

Also included is the remake of Gary Valenciano hit Kailangan Kita, Batobalani, Kailangan Mo, Kailangan Ko, Paano Nga Ba, Reyna and Ang Aking Puso which is a duet with Julie Anne San Jose.

Derrick’s album can be downloaded via iTunes, Amazon Music, eMusic and Qobuz, while physical copies are now available in Astroplus, Astro Vision, The Landmark and SM Music and Video record outlets nationwide.

*****

Marian Rivera’s ‘Yan ang Morning’ talk show to start May 2

Airing starting May 2, every morning (10:45-11:30) “is Yan ang Morning,” the newest talk show of Primetime Queen Marian Rivera!

When asked if she is worried as to what show in ABS-CBN will be her direct competitor, Marian has these to say. . .

“Alam mo ganun talaga ang mga network, kanya-kanyang tapatan, kanya-kanyang programa, so okay lang yun!”

Marian describes her show as. . .

“Ito ang show na walang pretensyon; kung ano si Marian Rivera, ito ang makikita natin.”

Will her (and Dingdong Dantes’) daughter Maria Letizia or Baby Zia’s TV debut be on “Yan Ang Morning”?

“Depende siguro sa okasyon. Pero huwag na, okay na yung ganun na lang, picture na lang.”

But she added with a laugh. . .

“Malay mo sa birthday ko, i-surprise nila ako, Huwag ka nang maingay! “Ayan tuloy sinabi ko, tuloy nagka-idea sila.”

Marian’s birthday is on August 12.

*****

Rich Asuncion to ‘StarStruck’ newest batch: Don’t get big-headed

A product of “StarStruck,” Rich Asuncion has an advice to the newest batch (Season 6) of the said artista-search of GMA.

“Huwag lumaki ang ulo!

“Kasi siyempre, kahit gaano ka kagaling na aktres, aktor, kung mahirap kang ka-trabaho hindi ka nila kukunin.

“So, dapat talaga marunong kang makisama, dapat talaga hindi lumaki ulo mo at hindi ka maging ma-ere.”

Alden Richards auditioned for “StarStruck,” but was not accepted in the final 14.

“Mabait na tao si Alden!

“Nakikita ko si Alden, talagang mabati sa lahat ng tao, mabait talaga.

“So, ang masasabi ko sa iba na bagong artista, iyon nga dapat maging mabait sila, pag binigyan sila ng trabaho paghusayan nila.

“Katulad ko,” and Rich laughed.

“At tsaka yun nga, dapat maging mabait ka sa lahat ng tao, sa kahit hindi iyan direktor, from the bottom to pinakamataas, pinaka-boss mo, maging pantay lang yung pagtingin mo sa kanila kasi lahat yan katrabaho mo.

“Lahat iyan may kino-contribute sa produkto na ginagawa ninyo na show o pelikula.”

Rich plays Rio Samson in GMA’s “The Millionaire’s Wife” with lead star Andrea Torres (as Louisa Ignacio) and Robert Arevalo (as Alfredo Vergara) and Mike Tan (as Ivan Meneses).

Under the direction of Albert Langitan, also in the cast of “The Millionaire’s Wife” are Jaclyn Jose (as Stella Vergara-Montecillo), Sid Lucero (as Jared Montecillo); and Ina Raymundo (as Allison Montecillo.

*****

Rochelle Pangilinan enjoys acting with Camille Prats

Rochelle Pangilinan (as Audrey) and Camille Prats (as Olivia) are together in most of the scenes of GMA’s “Wish I May.”

And Rochelle admitted that it serves as a challenge for her to be pitted against a versatile actress like Camille.

“Ang sarap, ang sarap! Ang sarap kasi hindi mo kailangang mag-effort sa sarili mo bago simulan, go on with the flow. Ang sarap,” said Rochelle.

There are scenes that she slaps Camille.

“Meron, marami. Payag lang siya ng payag e,” at tumawa si Rochelle.

“Wala siyang reklamo, e. Si Camille masarap kasi bigay na bigay, e.

“First time ko siyang makatrabaho tapos pareho kaming Gemini kaya Gemini sa Gemini, magaan, di ba? Magaan.”

May 23 is the birthday of Rochelle while Camille’s on June 20.

A contravida in front of the camera most of the time, who would Rochelle chooses to slap or torture the next time?

“Kahit sino siguro.”

“Wish I May” is top billed by Bianca Umali as Carina and Miguel Tanfelix as Tristan.

The show also features Sancho delas Alas as Tope, Mark Anthony Fernandez as Clark, Alessandra de Rossi as Loretta, Glydel Mercado as Barbara, Neil Ryan Sese as Gabriel, Juan Rodrigo as Edward, Prince Villanueva as Dave, Marni Lapuz as Doris and Ash Ortega as Eunice.