DepEd’s Briones visits Dubai for global education conference

DUBAI – Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones from the Philippine Department of Education was in town over the weekend for a global conference on education Saturday, March 18.

“I am looking forward more to, for example, attracting more women in the fields of science and technology, more on non-traditional ways of teaching aside from lectures and memory work, more in terms of challenging current ways of thinking better ways [of] looking at the world,” the secretary told Kabayan Weekly.

Being aware of how some countries were using new things and ways in the academia, she was eager to grasp new knowledge that could be useful in the Philippines.

Briones mentioned that new perspectives in education particularly creative thinking, innovation adjustment to change and new ways of teaching and communicating with the learners were some of the things she would be taking note of from the conference.

Briones shared some of the focus of the current administration for the Education Department, she stated that there were four things – education on reproduction, education on drug awareness, education on climate change, and alternative learning for young adults.

“It is hard to ask a teacher who is single to do a condom demonstration,” Briones shared, noting that this was just one of the many hurdles when it came to implementing the planned reproductive education.

She added that more effective drug awareness programs is also an emphasis of the Duterte administration to further prevent the youth from getting involved with it. Repercussions one could face when entering the drug world must be understood thoroughly, the secretary stressed.

Commenting on climate change, Briones said that the phenomena was a joint problem with the rest of the world and doing our part in the Philippines was also needed. Therefore, climate change awareness was just as important as the rest of the points highlighted.

Every person has the right to study, therefore, alternative learning for young adults, Briones also pointed out. The secretary mentioned that the President has broached the idea of creating a new sub-department to focus on this need.

Sending a heartfelt message to the Filipinos in the UAE, Briones said that she was proud of how hardworking and persistent they were. Overseas Filipino workers contribute a lot to the Philippine and UAE economies and she was grateful for their many sacrifices and assistance.

“People here are engaged lawfully, they are professionals. Ang laki ng contribution nila hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa host country nila [UAE] and we are very proud of them. I am happy to be here. I feel and I believe that much of what Dubai is today is largely a contribution of the OFWs here – the engineers, the doctors, the nurses, sales rep, teachers.” She said, noting that one of the people she met on the plane on her way to Dubai was a Filipino doctor working in the Emirates.