Department of OFW, ASAP

Ms. Susan “Toots” Ople, whose dedication for the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is unquestionable and the only senatorial candidate in the last elections that I sincerely wanted to win, was right when she said that what the OFWs want from their government is a show of honest concern and care.

Toots is the daughter of former Labor and Foreign Affairs Secretary and Senator Blas Ople who is considered as the “Father of OFWs,” and has been taking care of abused OFWs through her Blas F. Ople Foundation, ever since her father died.

So, if the proposal comes from her, it must have good intentions.

True enough, even President Rodrigo Duterte promised to create a separate department which sole task would be to take care of our kababayans working abroad, and that will be called Department of OFWs.

Why the need to create a separate office for Filipinos working abroad when there’s too many agencies are already “taking care” of OFWs?

There’s the Overseas Worker’s Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), both under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Aside from these offices, DOLE has labor attaches posted in different countries, and the DFA has dedicated staff for assistance to nationals who are supposed to help distressed OFWs.

Former president Benigno Aquino III even appointed his vice president, Jejomar Binay, to advise him on how to assist best Filipinos abroad, although what the vice president did was to use that position for his political ambition.

As I have said, DOLE has labor attaches and OWWA representatives in different embassies, but there have been instances when these people were themselves involved in further abusing OFWs, even sexually, specially the so called “runaways” who had already suffered enough at the hands of their cruel employers.

DFA has their assistance to nationals staff in embassies to assist OFWs pursue cases against erring employers.

Over the last few years, I have reported cases where assistance to nationals officials assigned in the Middle East “sold” physical and sexual abuse legal cases against employers of household service workers, leaving the poor OFW with nothing but more misery.

There was even one ambassador who sexually abused an OFW who had just gone through a violent experience from her previous employer.

What happened to all these exposes of embassy and labor officials who were actually named by the OFW victims?

They were just relieved to get the heat off them.

They were later assigned to another country where they can continue with their evil doings.

This is one of so many reasons why our kababayans abroad feel left out and uncared for by their own government.

This is why so many OFWs cheer for the proposal to create the Department of OFW.

Mainly, because it shows that finally, the government is doing something for their welfare.

At last, here is a government that is not “manhid” to their suffering, and, in fact, is acting on it.

But how would a Department of OFW works, when the law says that the workers’ welfare should be under the DOLE and the DFA should be the office authorized to represent Filipinos in foreign offices?

Will it have police powers to go after illegal recruiters?

Will it have prosecutory powers?

I would favor an executive order creating a super body for the welfare of OFWs, where different agencies tasked to help OFWs will be under one commission as a coordinating body and directly under president Duterte’s watch.

By issuing an EO, it would not have to go through the Congress.

This would be faster and more immuned from the prying instinct of politicians.

OFWs need help from Duterte, ASAP.