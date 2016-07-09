Department of OFW, ASAP

Ms. Susan “Toots” Ople, whose dedication for the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is unquestionable and the only senatorial candidate in the last elections that I sincerely wanted to win, was right when she said that what the OFWs want from their government is a show of honest concern and care.
Toots is the daughter of former Labor and Foreign Affairs Secretary and Senator Blas Ople who is considered as the “Father of OFWs,” and has been taking care of abused OFWs through her Blas F. Ople Foundation, ever since her father died.
So, if the proposal comes from her, it must have good intentions.
True enough, even President Rodrigo Duterte promised to create a separate department which sole task would be to take care of our kababayans working abroad, and that will be called Department of OFWs.
Why the need to create a separate office for Filipinos working abroad when there’s too many agencies are already “taking care” of OFWs?
There’s the Overseas Worker’s Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), both under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Aside from these offices, DOLE has labor attaches posted in different countries, and the DFA has dedicated staff for assistance to nationals who are supposed to help distressed OFWs.
Former president Benigno Aquino III even appointed his vice president, Jejomar Binay, to advise him on how to assist best Filipinos abroad, although what the vice president did was to use that position for his political ambition.
As I have said, DOLE has labor attaches and OWWA representatives in different embassies, but there have been instances when these people were themselves involved in further abusing OFWs, even sexually, specially the so called “runaways” who had already suffered enough at the hands of their cruel employers.
DFA has their assistance to nationals staff in embassies to assist OFWs pursue cases against erring employers.
Over the last few years, I have reported cases where assistance to nationals officials assigned in the Middle East “sold” physical and sexual abuse legal cases against employers of household service workers, leaving the poor OFW with nothing but more misery.
There was even one ambassador who sexually abused an OFW who had just gone through a violent experience from her previous employer.
What happened to all these exposes of embassy and labor officials who were actually named by the OFW victims?
They were just relieved to get the heat off them.
They were later assigned to another country where they can continue with their evil doings.
This is one of so many reasons why our kababayans abroad feel left out and uncared for by their own government.
This is why so many OFWs cheer for the proposal to create the Department of OFW.
Mainly, because it shows that finally, the government is doing something for their welfare.
At last, here is a government that is not “manhid” to their suffering, and, in fact, is acting on it.
But how would a Department of OFW works, when the law says that the workers’ welfare should be under the DOLE and the DFA should be the office authorized to represent Filipinos in foreign offices?
Will it have police powers to go after illegal recruiters?
Will it have prosecutory powers?
I would favor an executive order creating a super body for the welfare of OFWs, where different agencies tasked to help OFWs will be under one commission as a coordinating body and directly under president Duterte’s watch.
By issuing an EO, it would not have to go through the Congress.
This would be faster and more immuned from the prying instinct of politicians.
OFWs need help from Duterte, ASAP.
This is the suitable blog for anyone who needs to find out about this topic. You understand so much its virtually laborious to argue with you (not that I truly would need…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, simply great!
As a blow owner I believe the subject matter here is reallywonderful. I appreciate it for your time. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck…
The drawback to this and that hill you decided to go. It’ll strengthen the weak muscles. The real secret is? For leg workouts, bodybuilding program for beginners they eat, when lifting weights, start with easy and mild in the gym if you have to work the muscles bigger. They’re very easily mixed with protein and creatine.
Hello there, I discovered your web site via Google whilst searching for a similar subject, your site came up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.Hello there, just was aware of your blog thru Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you happen to proceed this in future. Many other folks might be benefited from your writing.Cheers!Here is my web-site; ergobaby carrier
Unquestionably believe that that you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be mindful of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while other people consider worries that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your website accidentally, and I am stunned why this coincidence didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
I got what you mean , appreciate it for posting .Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Wisdom doesn’t necessarily come with age. Sometimes age just shows up by itself.” by Woodrow Wilson.
Well I truly liked reading it. This subject provided by you is very useful for correct planning.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
This video post is truly impressive, the noise quality and the picture quality of this film post is actually amazing.
I am actually glad to read this website posts which includes tons of useful information, thanks for providing these information.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website .
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks, I appreciate it!Feel free to surf to my web site tory burch flats sale
continuously i used to read smaller posts which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this place.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
I have recently started a blog, the info you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for info approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the source?
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Very good written story. It will be helpful to everyone who usess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing i will definitely read more posts.
I enjoy foregathering useful information , this post has got me even more info! .
you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a great process on this subject!
Sharing some thing is superior than keeping up-to our self, so the YouTube video that is posted at this place I am going to share by means of my relatives and friends.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design.
Thanks for your ideas. One thing I have noticed is banks and financial institutions know the dimensions and spending patterns of consumers and understand that the majority of people max out there their own credit cards around the breaks. They correctly take advantage of this real fact and commence flooding a person’s inbox and also snail-mail box having hundreds of 0 APR card offers immediately after the holiday season ends. Knowing that for anyone who is like 98% of all American public, you’ll hop at the chance to consolidate credit card debt and switch balances to 0 APR credit cards.
I always was interested in this subject and still am, thankyou for posting.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I truly love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my very own blog and would love to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other people that they will help, so here it takes place.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am actually happy to read everthing at alone place.
Wonderful paintings! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the web. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this submit upper! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)
Nice blog here! Additionally your web site rather a lot up fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody having similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hello. Neat article. There’s a problem with the site in firefox, and you may want to check this… The browser is the marketplace leader and a large section of people will pass over your fantastic writing due to this problem.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!
This very blog is definitely awesome additionally amusing. I have found a lot of useful tips out of it. I’d love to come back over and over again. Thanks!
Thus, to zero in on the best laptop brand to buy is out of the question. It was so amazing that I decided to download ZWCAD 2010 and gave it a try. The body is composed of aluminium and magnesium alloy and the build quality is superb.
Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a material! present here at this blog, thanks admin of this site.
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist different users like its helped me.
Hi! I was just wondering what theme this blog was using .I just created my own blog and wanted to use the theme on this site. If you could either reply to this comment (I visit your blog quite frequently so I’ll see it), post on my Facebook page (psn code gratuit) or send me an email (my email is DulciPolicar [at] gmail [dot] com) I’d really appreciate it!Thanks,Dulci Policar
Hi, I read your blogs regularly. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious thought, paragraph is nice, thats why i have read it fully
With the knowledge that one can gain with the present literature it is impossible to predict exactly in which quarter a particular trouble or calamity can be expected, by whom, why and when. You are always very passionate in all of your relationships, especially love, and have a tendency to always speak your mind. The compromise was made that for nine months out of the year she would spend on earth with her mother and the other three she would spend in the underworld with her husband.
Your drop shipping agent will take care of these for you. Did you know that you can begin saving money BEFORE your baby even arrives. Baby socks also tend to fall off so make sure you have plenty of replacements on hand.
Excellent blog you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours nowadays. I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Hi there, I discovered your site by way of Google while looking for a similar matter, your website got here up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks. Hi there, just become aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it is truly informative.I am going to be careful for brussels. I will be grateful in case you proceed this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.Cheers!
good credit loans
<a href="[Link deleted]advance loans
loan poor credit
<a href=[Link deleted]online
personal cash loans charleston sc
price levitra cialis viagra
<a href="[Link deleted]viagra 100mg
generic viagra fda approved
<a href=[Link deleted]viagra
can buy viagra over counter dubai
payday loans wichita falls tx
<a href="[Link deleted]express
payday loans no lenders
<a href=[Link deleted]payday loans
bad credit emergency loans
viagra women sale uk
<a href="[Link deleted]men
cheap viagra to buy online
<a href=[Link deleted]for men for sale
buy genuine viagra
taking 2 cialis pills
<a href="[Link deleted]of cialis 20mg
cialis where to buy – malaysia
<a href=[Link deleted]dosage 20mg
buy cialis vancouver
genuine cialis sale
<a href="[Link deleted]20 mg tablet
cialis online for sale
<a href=[Link deleted]20mg price
generic cialis for sale in the u.k
small order cialis
<a href="[Link deleted]pharmacy tadalafil 20mg
cialis uk sale
<a href=[Link deleted]20mg
cialis professional sale
buy levitra vardenafil
<a href="[Link deleted]online
levitra discount drugs
<a href=[Link deleted]online
member php buy levitra
payday loan advance
<a href="[Link deleted]no credit check
extended payday loans
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
credit loans
personal loans near me
<a href=[Link deleted]loans online same day
<a href="[Link deleted]loans online texas
checking account loans
<a href=[Link deleted]lender loans for bad credit
<a href="[Link deleted]loans that are not payday loans
cash advances payday loans
<a href=[Link deleted]payday loans direct lenders
<a href="[Link deleted]loans banks
compare pay day loans
<a href=[Link deleted]out loans
<a href="[Link deleted]advance
secured loans bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]credit personal loans ohio
<a href="[Link deleted]online cash loans
consumer loans for bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]loan places near me
<a href="[Link deleted]online payday loans direct lenders
applying for a loan online
<a href=[Link deleted]wichita ks
<a href="[Link deleted]n advance
unsecured loan
<a href=[Link deleted]loans online direct lender only
<a href="[Link deleted]fast cash now
loans comparison
mail order cialis online
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 60mg
lilly cialis pills
<a href=[Link deleted]40 mg
cheap cialis canada online
quick payday loans for bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]for bad credit monthly payments
<a href="[Link deleted]in pa
loans for bad credit in nc
<a href=[Link deleted]loans for bad credit
<a href="[Link deleted]need cash today
3 month loans
<a href=[Link deleted]
<a href="[Link deleted]store loans
cash advance fresno ca
<a href=[Link deleted]loans
<a href="[Link deleted]lenders for bad credit personal loans
payday loan alternative
<a href=[Link deleted]payday loan lenders
<a href="[Link deleted]dollar loan
getting loans with bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]loans knoxville tn
<a href="[Link deleted]pay day
one day loan
<a href=[Link deleted]loans lubbock
<a href="[Link deleted]payday loans locations
payday loans in maine
<a href=[Link deleted]cash advance payday loans
<a href="[Link deleted]loans long beach ca
short term loans for bad credit
how many viagra pills should i take
is it okay to buy viagra online
viagra professional 100mg pills
[url=http://sildenafiljwb.com/index.html#]comprar viagra en la red[/url]
when will there be a generic form of viagra
canadian pharmacy cheap cialis
online cialis
buy cialis online yahoo answers
[url=http://tadalafilthf.com/index.html#]online cialis[/url]
discount cialis professional