Delmon nips Spinneys, 72-71

Spinneys was left wondering what went wrong after Delmon nipped them by a single point victory in PEBA Intercompany Class D 5’10” category held last Friday, April 7 at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Best player of the game Chris Paul Adap of Delmon scored 10 points during the first frame of the game as he fearlessly attacked the big men of Spinneys. Assists coming from Ariel Fortuna smoothened his way to make successful baskets leading to a 6 point lead, 22-16.

In the second quarter, Spinney’s King Louis Yedra and Jeffrey Carolino dominated the quarter after a series of turnovers by Team Delmon that enabled them to lessen their deficit to single point, 35-34.

Spinneys showed aggressiveness in the third as Jeffrey Carolino and Armelo Fuerte led their team to a series of baskets in the baseline, with Delmon showing token resistance, to grab the lead, 54-47.

The final quarter was crammed with too much nervousness for both teams after Delmon bounced back in the last 2 minutes of the game. Delmon’s Tawi Tibudan was the hero of the game after he made a jump shot in the dying seconds of the game to secure a single point victory, 72-71.

Meanwhile, the excitement continued as Bicol Express and Ball Above All will clash for the much-awaited finals of Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions 80k Season 3 on April 14 at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.